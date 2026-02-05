How to unlock parry in Nioh 3
Pretend you're playing Sekiro with this deflection ability.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Working out how to unlock parry in Nioh 3 will be a great addition to your offensive and defensive capabilities. Unlike Sekiro, the parry in Nioh 3 is purely defensive in that it doesn't damage enemy Ki (stamina) so it never leads to a stagger and a Grapple attack. It does, however, give you Ki regen and Arts ability energy, letting you be aggressive and deal more damage. It's also more efficient than regular blocking purely in terms of Ki cost
If you want to unlock this Samurai ability, you can actually do it almost immediately—in fact, it can be the very first skill you unlock. All that said, here's how to get the parry ability in Nioh 3.
How to get parry in Nioh 3
To acquire the parry ability in Nioh 3, you'll first have to unlock the "Deflect" skill from the Samurai tree. You can do this once you complete the prologue/tutorial section, beat Yamagata Masakage, and arrive in the open world Warring States period map with Honda Tadakatsu.
When you arrive, head up the hill to the top, where the title sequence will play, then descend the path down the hill towards the Prospect Hill shrine—keep an eye on the right side of the path for a corpse you can loot, giving you one Samurai's Lock, which you'll need to purchase the skill.
All you need to do to unlock Deflect is simply:
- Press start to enter the menu
- Cycle along to Acquire Martial Arts/Ninjutsu
- Open the Samurai tree at the top
- Purchase the Deflect skill—the first on the right side of the tree
Now you can parry attacks by pressing the guard button, F on keyboard or left bumper on controller, just before you get hit, Sekiro-style. Be aware that you can't deflect glowing red Break Attacks—these you'll have to Burst Break by pressing R on keyboard or RT on controller.
Deflecting an attack successfully gives you Ki regen and a lot of Arts ability energy, though the key difference to a game like Sekiro, is that it doesn't damage enemy Ki, therefore you can't use it for an entire fight as a method to stagger a boss and get a Grapple attack. It's more meant to be used as a defensive ability that is more Ki efficient if you master it, and will let you use Arts much more than if you were simply attacking to regen energy.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.