How to unlock every Secret Skater in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
Because the base roster isn't enough.
If you're bored of landing grab tricks and pulling off spine transfers, unlocking every Secret Skater in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be your next challenge. You don't necessarily need to get all of these characters, but if you're aiming for perfection, you're bound to want to know how to get them eventually.
If you're worried about having to complete some seriously challenging tricks to unlock these hidden characters, you're in luck. You can buy most Secret Skaters from the not-so-secret Secret Shop, which you can access on the main menu. They cost a pretty penny, but save you the work of having to aim for that 100% on every level. With that said, there are still a two characters locked behind very specific challenges. Here's what you need to do to unlock the whole roster.
There are five Secret Skaters to unlock across Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The following table lists all of them, followed by how you can unlock them. Or, how much they cost from the Secret Shop. Be warned though, you'll have to cough up some serious bucks for the privilege of skating as these characters.
Skater name
Unlock
Michaelangelo
$10,000 in the Secret Shop
Bam Margera
$5,000 in the Secret Shop
Andy Anderson
$5,000 in the Secret Shop
Constable Richard
Find all the hidden panda plushies
Birdman
Complete every goal in both THPS 3 and 4, and buy "Feathers" from the Secret Shop
When you've unlocked or purchased a Secret Skater, they will be added to your pro roster just like everyone else, and any custom skaters you've created. Although there's no great benefit to unlocking these characters, unless you're a big fan that is, each Secret Skater comes with unique special tricks which will make for some sweet photos in photo mode at the very least.
There are two separate Secret Skaters locked behind the Digital Deluxe version of the game too, Revenant and Doom Slayer. But, since these are unique to these fancy editions, there's nothing you can do to unlock them if you haven't purchased the right version, unfortunately.
