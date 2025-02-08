Monster Hunter Wilds beta: How to defeat Arkveld

There's clearly one opponent in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta that towers over the rest, and that's Arkveld, a massive white wyvern. Arkveld wasn't fightable in the first beta—Wilds' "flagship" monster is a new addition for the second open beta, and I think Capcom included it to put cocky and complacent hunters in their place. If you yawned your way through the easier beta fights against Doshaguma or Chatacabra, don't expect to get off so easy this time.

The beta's Arkveld quest is a ⭐⭐⭐ battle, but with no crafting available you're limited to some pretty weak starter armor and weapons. Worse, you've only got 20 minutes to take it down.

What type of monster is Arkveld?

Arkveld cheat sheet (Image credit: Capcom) Monster type: Wyvern Elemental affinity: TBC Ailments: Dragon Weaknesses: TBC Habitat: Windward Plains

Arkveld is "a legendary monster known only through written records," according to Wilds' in-game description. That's a fancy way of saying "he old," but in Monster Hunter, the oldest monsters are often the fiercest. Arkveld is a wyvern, though it spends the bulk of its time on the ground, apparently preferring to use its wings as deadly weapons instead of for flying. As the flagship monster of the game (it's on the cover), Arkveld also ties into Monster Hunter Wilds' story somehow. As a result, it has some of the most elaborate attacks we've seen from the bestiary so far.

Without access to the monster field guide in the beta our hard details on Arkveld are scarce, but we know it's capable of inflicting the Dragon status ailment with its crackling energy attacks, which gives us a clue to its elemental affinity.

How to fight Arkveld

With just 20 minutes to complete this hunt in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, you're going to need to be as prepared as possible for Arkveld:

Equip the Doshaguma armor set, which has the best Dragon elemental defense of anything in the beta, and the skill Inspiring Pelt, which increases your attack and defense after fainting

Stock up on items from your item box: Make sure you're maxed on Mega Potions and barrel bomb (large and regular) which could help you finish off Arkveld if it goes to nest

Remember to eat a meal before you set off

There are few angles where Arkveld won't attack from: It's got claws, fangs, and a sharp tail that can cover its rear without turning around, but its most distinctive attacks come from its four "energy whips" at its wingspan. Arkveld will swing these whips in all directions to extend its range or swat down airborne hunters. It can also charge the whips with Dragon energy, unleashing elemental explosions in a huge radius around it.

Learn the fight's location and take advantage of any environmental hazards you can—dropping a pile of hanging rocks on Arkveld's head will deal a huge 1,000 damage, and pulling another monster into a turf war will deal more damage in seconds than you'll be able to in whole minutes.

How to deal with Arkveld's whips

Tactics that work well in most hunts apply here: Generally, the sides are safest from its whips. From there you can hack away at its arms, opening wounds while giving yourself enough room to reposition when Arkveld moves to face you. Arkveld's seems most comfortable at medium range, where it can challenge complacent hunters with extended whip attacks. Get in close or stay as far away as possible to avoid the whips' sweet spots.

Arkveld's movements are erratic, but its most common attack is a basic swing of its right or left claw and whip, slow enough to counter if recognized.

Other Arkveld attacks to look out for

One of Arkveld's deadliest moves is this linear energy wave that procs in front of it and travels in an expanding wave, erupting four or five times. Your best bet to avoid it is to read the attack's big windup and get away from the monster's front. If it's too late for that, try to roll into the attack instead of away from it. Otherwise, it'll just chase you down and cart you in a single hit.

Remember how we said Arkveld mostly prefers to stay on the ground? Well, when it does decide to use its wings, it can leap into the air and come divebombing back down with terrifying speed, raking its whips along the ground to knock you (or your whole squad) off your feet.

Oh yeah, the jerk will also grab hunters King Kong-style with one clawed hand, making eye contact before it smacks them across the battlefield. Watch out for that—in multiplayer you may be able to head off some of the damage by wounding Arkveld before it squeezes your friend like a ripe tomato.

Arkveld weaknesses

With no crafting at our disposal in Monster Hunter Wilds' beta, there's no way to exploit whatever Arkveld's elemental weakness is. So… good luck.

If you're struggling to take Arkveld on solo or via an SOS flare, try recruiting a squad of three other veteran hunters and coordinate weapons: Someone with a ranged weapon like the bow to trigger wounds from a distance, a tankier player who can survive Arkveld's aggro, and maybe a hunting horn pro on support to keep the team buffed. That's a nicer way of saying get good, right?