Playdead's classic minimalist platformers Limbo and Inside are being pulled from GOG next week, so grab 'em while you can

Playdead's puzzle platformer Limbo came out in 2010, and Inside followed in 2016, so the odds are pretty good that if you have any particular interest in playing them, you already have. But if you've simply been waiting 15 years for the right moment to strike, I'm here to tell you that the clock is ticking—at least if you want to buy them on GOG—because both games will be removed from the storefront on July 17.

A reason for the takedown hasn't been provided at this point, but there's speculation in the replies to the announcement that it's fallout from the legal dispute between Playdead and co-founder Dino Patti, who left the studio after the release of Inside in 2016. Earlier this year, Playdead threatened legal action against Patti for his alleged "unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works," and according to an 80 Level report the studio followed through on that threat in June.

Whatever the reason, both games are leaving GOG and that's a shame, because they're excellent: Not super difficult as platformers go (which is one reason I like them so much) but visually striking, wilfully weird, and pretty horrifying in moments—and their minimalist visual style helps ensure both games hold up well despite their age. If you haven't played them yet for some reason, yeah, you probably should.

Fortunately both Limbo and Inside remain available on Steam and other stores, although if this is the result of the Playdead/Patti beef, that could change. (That's purely speculative though, so don't have a panic about it just yet.)

Sometimes these unfortunate exits are accompanied by a last-chance discount, and that's half the case here: Limbo is still regular price for now ($10) but Inside is 90% off as part of GOG's Summer Sale Encore, meaning you can snag it for just $2.