Monster Hunter Wilds: How to defeat Lala Barina

Very early on in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re going to have to figure out how to defeat Lala Barina, a monster that looks and fights much differently from what you've faced so far. Soon after you enter the Scarlet Forest, you’ll notice something is amiss with the water—it’s bright red. This is due to the scarlet spider Lala Barina and its potent silk florets, which—despite looking like roses—can paralyse a Hunter in an instant. Naturally, the guild is very interested in taking it down.

Since you’ll be fighting the Lala Barina early on in Monster Hunter Wilds there’s not much you can do in terms of prep work (the first time, that is—in High Rank, you can come better equipped). The only way you’ll be dealing with Paralysis during Wilds' story is mashing to reduce the timer or by getting smacked (either by the monster or a helpful pal), so there’s no item you can bring in to help you with that.

What type of monster is Lala Barina?

Lala Barina cheat sheet (Image credit: Capcom) Monster Type: Temnoceran Elemental affinity: None Ailments: Paralysis Weaknesses: Fire Habitat: Scarlet Forest, Ruins of Wyveria

The Lala Barina is a brand new monster introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds and is the third spider (or by their Sunday name: Temnoceran) introduced into the series after Monster Hunter 4’s Nerscylla and Rise’s Rakna-Kadaki. While previous spiders have been big and bulky, the Lala Barina is more akin to a dainty ballerina, quick on its feet (do spiders have feet?) and preferring to hit you with single strikes before getting out of the way.

Thankfully unlike when fighting Nerscylla there’s no miniature spider spawn to contend with while fighting Lala Barina, so get set for a 1v1 battle.

How to fight Lala Barina

Since you’ll be fighting Lala Barina so early in the game, you won’t have any armor with Paralysis resistant skills, so there’s no specific armor we’d recommend for this fight in Low Rank. But again, this is early enough in the game that you shouldn’t have much problem with any armor, and it’s easy enough to avoid being paralysed.

The main attacks you’ll want to look out for occur when the Lala Barina’s abdomen blooms, revealing the rose-like back of the creature. After this happens, the Lala Barina has a number of attacks that blast red florets all over the place; these will float down from the sky inflicting large amounts of Paralysis buildup if one happens to land on you.

The Lala Barina will do a jumping spin move that allows it to zip around the arena quickly; each jump shoots florets into the sky and will cover the arena with them. Another move sees the monster shake around in its place, blasting out florets across the arena. Finally, in its den, Lala Barina will shoot a web into the sky and spin around like an out-of-control carnival ride, shooting the red projectiles everywhere.

Outside of these the Lala Barina has a number of quick attacks, like a one-two punch combo with its claws, kicking its legs towards you, and another claw combo that has it punch then sweep the ground in front of it.

Other Lala Barina attacks to watch out for

Slam – The Lala Barina will lean back on its hind legs and pause for a moment before slamming itself into the ground in front of you. This attack takes a while to start up and has a relatively long recovery, meaning it’s a good one to take advantage of.

The Lala Barina will lean back on its hind legs and pause for a moment before slamming itself into the ground in front of you. This attack takes a while to start up and has a relatively long recovery, meaning it’s a good one to take advantage of. Stinger stab – The Lala Barina will turn its hindquarters towards the player before shooting out a sword-like stinger from its behind. This attack is one of the monster’s strongest. This also gets worse when the monster is in its bloomed form, as the stinger will be hidden amongst the red florets, making it far harder to see.

High Rank Lala Barina attacks

For High Rank, it doesn’t seem like the Lala Barina has any new moves to look out for; however, it seems like the monster does get faster.

As for armor, the Low Rank Lala Barina armor has Paralysis Resistance, so upgrading that to get the base stats up is probably your best bet. You can also acquire 1-slot Antipara jewels that reduce the duration of Paralysis. At rank three you'll be immune to Paralysis altogether.

Lala Barina weaknesses

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lala Barina damage types Part Slash Bludgeon Shot Fire Thun. Ice Head 🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯🎯 🔥🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Torso 🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯 🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Forelegs 🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯 🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Claws 🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯🎯 🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Hind legs 🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯 🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Petals 🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯🎯 🔥🔥 ⚡ ❄️ Tail 🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️ 🔨🔨🔨🔨 🎯🎯🎯 🔥🔥 ⚡ ❄️

More icons denote more effective damage, with 1 being minimum and 4 being maximum. Elements not listed deal no bonus damage.

The Lala Barina’s elemental weakness is Fire, and as luck would have it, you’ll have already hunted the Quematrice before heading to the Lala Barina’s domain. This means you should be able to create a fire-based weapon to take advantage of the weakness. The Lala Barina arrives early enough in the game that you shouldn’t have too much trouble even if you don’t have a Fire weapon for your first match-up.

As for a High Rank rematch, I’d recommend using a Fire weapon crafted from Nu Udra or Guardian Rathalos from Low Rank the first time you fight it, as both of these are still very strong in the early hours of High Rank.

In terms of damage types, the ratings for Lala Barina are pretty uniform between blunt and slice damage (with blunt having a slight edge on the head), so you really can’t go wrong with any weapon choice.

Once the Lala Barina blooms, you’ll want to deal as much damage to its back as you can. The Lala Barina can hide its stinger in the rose-like blossom, and breaking this area will get rid of its cover, allowing you to see the stinger more clearly as the spider prepares to strike.

High Rank Lala Barina materials

Lala Barina Claw+ Target Rewards – 11% Broken Left Claw – 100% Broken Right Claw – 100% Carving – 15%

Lala Barina Floret+ Target Rewards – 20% Wound Destroyed Reward – 45% Carving – 33%

Lala Barina Stinger+ Target Rewards – 8% Broken Petals – 100% Carving – 11%

Lala Barina Carapace Target Rewards – 20% Wound Destroyed Reward – 43% Carving – 23%

Lala Barina Mucus+ Target Rewards – 15% Wound Destroyed Reward – 12% Carving – 18%

Monster Broth Target Rewards – 18%

Lala Barina Certificate S Target Rewards – 8%



Low Rank Lala Barina materials