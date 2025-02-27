How to change time and season in Monster Hunter Wilds
Turns out you can control the weather with the power of being well-rested.
Monster Hunter Wilds isn't home to your bog-standard day-night cycle. There's also dynamic weather that changes and affects how you hunt—or how monsters hunt you—along with environmental seasons that'll have an impact on the world around your hunter.
Both the time of day and the season can change things like special resource nodes and endemic life, including the elusive Sandstar that you'll need to capture for a side quest. With a handful of items being reliant on specific conditions, you're probably hoping there's a way to manipulate those dials just a little bit.
Thankfully, you can do just that. Reaching High Rank unlocks a world of progressing seasons and so the ability to rest, which lets you tweak a few settings if you're looking for a specific time... It's a well-hidden feature—hell, the only reason I found it was because I was noseying in some menus.
Maybe it slipped by you too, so here's how to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds and what exactly you can change.
How to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds
You'll unlock the ability to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds after you complete the main story and enter high rank. Changing the time and season is an easy enough process, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. To cycle through different times of day and environments, you'll need to head inside your tent—you can do this either from the base camp or any of the pop-up camps you've set up along your journey.
Once inside, tab over to the BBQ Menu and you should see an option to Rest. From there, you can choose from three environment types and four times of day:
- Environment
- Plenty
- Fallow
- Inclemency
- Time
- Morning
- Daytime
- Evening
- Nighttime
But don't go all Chronos on me just yet, cause making any of these changes'll cost you. You need to spend 300 Guild Points if you want to bend the clocks, which is a pretty eye-watering cost just to skip a few hours here and there. It seems like Capcom wants players to use the system quite sparingly, though I imagine once folks have bolstered their Hunter Rank enough it'll be chump change.
Note that any of these time shifts you make are for you, and you only. It won't change anything for anyone else in your lobby, and the game straight-up doesn't let you do it if you're in an environmental link with somebody else. If you and a friend are both needing a certain time of day or weather type, the best thing to do is to have one of you spend the points to change it, and then create the environmental link afterwards. It's a bit of a roundabout method, sure, but it should save you and your fellow hunters some of those precious points in the early stages.
Be aware that changing time also affects certain mechanics such as the Support Ship arriving or leaving, villagers gathering you materials, and the item trade mechanic may also rotate selection and alter what's on offer.
