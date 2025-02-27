How to get Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you're looking for Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds, chances are that you want to upgrade your Ore Tree weapon to the next level with its hefty damage bump. Honestly, pure physical damage is underrated in Monster Hunter—why worry about all that elemental weakness mumbo jumbo when you can simply worship at the altar of big number?

You'll also need Icium if you want to upgrade the ore tree, so I'll explain how to get that as well. First, here's how to acquire a Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Lightcrystal location

Lightcrystal is obtained from mining outcrops in the Iceshard Cliffs (Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Lightcrystal from mining outcrops in the Iceshard Cliffs region. Since this is a rare drop in Low Rank, you might not have managed to get any while hunting for resources on prior expeditions. You'll know when you do as your character holds it up and looks at it in a special animation that'll be familiar to most Monster Hunter players.

The Iceshard Cliffs are pretty sparse and it's also a rather small area, but you can find some mining outcrops scattered around. If you've just arrived in the area and only have the Icy Shore Pop-up Camp unlocked, there's only one mining outcrop on that level in area 3, so you'll want to climb up two levels and look for area 8, where there are three more mining outcrops. This is also the arena where you fight the Hirabami and is directly across the walkway from the upper level camp that eventually becomes the Icecshard Cliffs Base Camp. There's also one more mining outcrop in area 6 on the middle level.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Harvesting all these outcrops will also get you the Icium you need for that ore tree upgrade. If all that mining still hasn't netted you a Lightcrystal, you can either wait from the outcrops to replenish—their timer is visible by their icon on the map—you can rest at your tent to pass time, or you can wait until chapter three when you defeat Xu Wu, since one of the guaranteed quest rewards is a Lightcrystal.