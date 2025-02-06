7 Monster Hunter Wilds tips to help you get started in the beta

If you're new to Monster Hunter—or simply want a lightspeed lesson on the big changes since World—these Monster Hunter Wilds tips will help you get back into the hunting saddle. Monster Hunter is a pretty complex series at the best of times, so if you haven't played one in a while or didn't log in for the previous beta, you might be feeling a little lost—no problem!

With two further betas on the way before launch, there's plenty of opportunity to see what Wilds has to offer and even get yourself some beta rewards for the main game, including a cute charm and a cache of hunting supplies.

I'll also run through some helpful hunting tips here so you can gauge what's changed and stayed the same, or learn how to get started if you don't know a charge blade from a switch axe.

Experiment with new weapons

(Image credit: Capcom)

Since the new Seikret mount lets you switch between different weapons mid-hunt for the first time ever, it'll pay to experiment with weapons in this game more than ever. Even if you're a devout hammer main, say, you might want to mix things up with a faster, more mobile option like dual blades or insect glaive, or even a ranged weapon like bow or bowgun. You could also try hunting horn for when your squad needs that little bit of extra support.

At the very least, experimenting with different weapons will let you decide which suits your playstyle, especially considering the plethora of new weapon mechanics that Wilds adds to the hunt. For those willing to upgrade and master two separate weapons at once, you'll have more options when dealing with tough monsters, especially if those weapons cover different elements and damage types.

Stay sharp

(Image credit: Capcom)

Keeping your weapon in tip-top shape is super important in Monster Hunter Wilds, just like it was in previous games. Your weapon's sharpness improves the damage you deal but also means you're less likely to bounce off when striking monsters with tough skins and hides. Admittedly, it can be frustrating having to sharpen in the middle of a hunt, so try to time it for when you're chasing a monster from one area to the next.

Just like in Rise with the Palamute, you can sharpen your weapon on your trusty Seikret while on the move. When you upgrade your weapons or acquire new ones, make sure to take a look at their sharpness gauge, as this varies between equipment, and some weapons will be able to reach a higher level of sharpness than others. If you find sharpening a pain, you'll also be able to acquire armour skills and decorations later on that make the whole process easier, such as Speed Sharpening.

Learn how to guard or evade with your weapon

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you first start using a weapon in Wilds it's worth learning how it functions defensively. Lance, gunlance, greatsword, and sword and shield, all have a defensive element built into them, letting you guard against monster attacks. Others such as dual blades, bow, and insect glaive use their mobility to reposition and avoid attacks instead. Since one of Capcom's community livestreams confirmed vaulting dance is being returned to the insect glaive (the capability is missing in the beta builds), it'll be one of the best options for aerial combat and overall mobility.

Even with all of these, you'll frequently find that you have to evade attacks and timing is paramount here. If you find yourself struggling to evade in the beta, look out for armour skills and decorations to improve it like Evade Extender or Evade Window in the main game. Most importantly, watch the monsters you fight and learn their tells. Recognising when big attacks are coming, especially the AoE one-shots that late-game monsters often have, can save you a lot of trouble.

Focus on wounds for big damage

(Image credit: Capcom)

Like wirebugs in Monster Hunter Rise, Focus Mode is one of the new combat mechanics in Wilds. Entering Focus Mode essentially lets you aim attacks and guards, allows you to focus on weak points such as monster heads, or protect yourself against reprisals in a more precise manner. Most importantly, though, if you damage a monster enough you'll create a wound—a glowing spot that appears when aiming with Focus Mode.

Hitting these points deals extra damage, but you can also use a special Focus Strike attack to deal massive damage against these weak points and wounds. This is especially worth it since destroying a wound gives you a free monster part, too. Sure, you can also just smack away at monsters however you want, but if you'd prefer a speedy efficient hunt, playing into these new mechanics will help.

Consider elements and weak points

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another advantage of Focus Mode is that it shows weak points when monsters perform certain attacks, helping you gauge their most vulnerable moment so you know when and where to hit hard. If you really want to get into the nitty gritty of monster weaknesses, consider the element you're bringing as well.

Monsters have weaknesses to specific elements and status effects, and the more you hunt them, the more you'll come to learn about these in your monster manual. A lot of it is just good sense, though, like not bringing a greatsword that inflicts fire to fight a big fire-breathing wyvern. If you want to defeat a monster in the fastest way possible, using a weapon with an element or status buildup it's weak to is your best bet.

Use your surroundings

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another way to inflict status ailments on monsters is through Endemic Life—the small creatures you can find and interact with in each region. Take a Paratoad for instance; if you annoy this amphibian and time it for when a monster is nearby, it'll be paralyzed by the toad's effect, giving you a chance to deal some damage. Beware, though, since Endemic Life can also affect you.

You can also use your environment to trap and entangle monsters, and though this was a feature in Monster Hunter World, there are far more opportunities to use it in Wilds. Look for rocks or vines and use your Clutch Claw to pull them down on top of an unwary foe. Some monsters, like the Balahara, will even create their own traps; in this case a whirlpool of sand that sucks in anyone unfortunate enough to be nearby.

Stuff your face

(Image credit: Capcom)

As any Monster Hunter player knows, the pre-hunt meal isn't optional. At its most basic, it boosts your health and stamina, but it can even provide powerful extra abilities and buffs like increased elemental resistances or decreased stamina consumption, depending on what you choose. When you're out hunting you'll want to keep your stamina topped off by eating meat or rations, and heal yourself with potions, first aid meds, and mega potions. Remember that collecting herbs and honey while exploring will let you craft more.

Once Wilds is out and you progress towards the endgame, stuffing your face with endless consumables becomes even more important. You'll need antidotes and herbal medicine when fighting a poisonous monster, and armorskins and demondrugs become a necessary part of each hunt for extra protection and damage. Thankfully, there are usually armour skills and decorations that offset the endless consumption such as Free Meal.