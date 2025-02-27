If you're looking for Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds, chances are you've just arrived at the Windward Plains base camp and are looking to craft the Chatacabra armour after giving that big ol' rock toad a good drubbing. If you're new to the series, you might not know that you can carve materials for fashioning armour from smaller monsters, and this is one such case.

When arriving in each new region it's generally a good idea to track down and harvest its small monsters—many of them often have specific armor sets or pieces linked to them that you'll discover by doing this. Either way, though, here's how to get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sharp Fang location

(Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Sharp Fang by harvesting either a Gajios or a Talioth in the Windward Plains. If you've just arrived in this area and you need it to craft that Chatacabra armour, these two native small monsters are your best bet. You can find the Gajios—a saw-nosed crocodile—in the rivers of area 8 and 10, right outside the base camp, and it's a much better option than the Talioth.

This is because while the Talioth—a raptor-like dinosaur that hangs out in area 11—drops lots of different materials, the Gajios only drops one: Sharp Fang. Head straight out of the base camp through area 7, down off the cliff, and towards the herds of Ceratonoth by the river. Search for the crocodile-like Gajios swimming in the water and then slay and harvest as many as you need. Sharp Fang in hand you can now craft that Chatacabra armor set.

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're not in the Windward Plains, you can also get Sharp Fang from Piragill in the Scarlet Forest or Kranodath in the Oilwell Basin—though like the Talioth, the Kranodath has a lot of other drops. In general, Sharp Fang is something you'll get from small monsters. Once you arrive in High Rank, these monsters will drop the Acute Fang material if you find yourself looking for that.