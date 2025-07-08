Minecraft Copper Golem: All the key details about the game's next companion

With the Happy Ghast out in the wild now, Minecraft is working on its next drop for the year. Details about the contents of the drop are thin on the ground right now, but we have seen the first new mob - the Copper Golem. It's not quite the towering beast you'd expect, especially after we're so used to the Iron Golem, but according to its announcement there are multiple ways you can use these little guys' skills to your advantage.

Originally, the Copper Golem was one of the three mobs players could vote for at Minecon Live in 2021, but didn't win. Hence the delay in its release. But now, the mob has essentially been reimagined and will be joining the roster permanently when the third drop launches later this year. Here's what you need to know so you can prepare for its arrival.

When does the Copper Golem release in Minecraft?

There isn't a concrete release date for the Copper Golem drop yet, or even a name for the update, but we do know it will come in the Fall update this year. The last two drops, Spring to Life and Chase the Skies, both launched around the start of the season and in the middle of the month, so I'm hopeful that the Fall drop will be the same, potentially launching in mid-September or early October.



However, if you can't wait, you can test out the Copper Golem by enabling previews/beta for Bedrock Edition. Full details on how to add these features to your game can be found on the official blog post announcing the Copper Golem.

What does the Copper Golem do in Minecraft?

(Image credit: Mojang)

Interestingly, the Copper Golem won't spawn on its own like its iron counterpart. Instead, similarly to the Snow Golem, it can only be summoned by players. To create one you need to place a carved pumpkin on top of a copper block, and the Golem will spawn alongside a copper chest. When you create your first Copper Golem, you'll unlock the crafting recipe for its coinciding copper chest too so you don't have to worry about creating new friends each time you need some extra storage.

A copper chest is essential to making the most of the Golem's abilities too. Once spawned, Golems will open the copper chests, pick up whatever they can carry, and sort the items into the chests in your base. If you're prone to your storage turning to chaos, then this new mob will be your gateway to keeping things neat and tidy.

This is particularly handy for anyone who tends to mine away from their base, since you can fill a copper chest with items you find along the way and have them transported back to your humble abode without having to keep traipsing back and forth. You'll keep your inventory clear and your stores organised, plus you'll have a little friend to accompany you along the way.

As a result of this mob being added, copper is also becoming an equipment tier. It sits between stone and iron, so it's not exactly the strongest, but it definitely helps if you find yourself in a pinch and need some armour or a weapon a bit stronger than stone to face any mobs with. If you're using a copper pickaxe, you'll still need to upgrade to iron before you can get your paws on any higher-grade materials. But, if you're planning on strip mining for a while, you won't have to worry about your tools breaking as quickly as stone would.