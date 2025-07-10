The Trial of Truth quest is a challenge you'll have to face as you make your way through the Ink-Stained World quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you're looking to unlock Aurora as a character to live in your valley, you'll need to solve this trial to get one step closer. The only problem is the clues these trials give you aren't incredibly helpful, and there's a lot you'll need to figure out on your own.

You'll unlock the Trial of Truth quest after you've completed Merryweather's Trial of Virtue. The aim of this trial is to solve the puzzle by moving different furniture items around, and conjuring up two delicious meals for a pair of hungry animals. Here's what you need to do so you can get one step closer to solving the Ink-Stained World quest.

How to complete the Trial of Truth quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

When you start the trial, you'll see the silhouette of a lion and a bird on the wall. On two tracks in front of the wall, there's two halves of a bird cage and a little wooden head with a Mickey Mouse headband. To solve the puzzle, go into the furniture menu and position the two halves of the bird cage so the shadow on the wall encloses the bird. Move the Mickey ears so their shadow is on top of the lion's head. This will solve the first part of the trial.

The second part will ask you to cook "the right meal" for a Pegasus and a Rabbit. Fortunately, there are two hints for both meals which a note in the kitchen to the left side of the room offers. The table below lists both animals and their hint:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Animal Hint Rabbit "The rabbit likes a hearty meal. Four ingredients should do the trick. Simply refuses to eat anything with barley, wheat, onion, or rice." Pegasus "Prefers simple meals. Something with three ingredients ought to do. He refuses to eat anything with tomato, lettuce, cucumber, onion, or rice in it."

Go to the ingredient table behind you in the kitchen, and pick up a lettuce, a carrot, tomato, and cucumber for the rabbit meal. When you pop all these things into the stove, you'll make a carrot salad.

Go back to the ingredient table and pick up wheat, barley, and a carrot. If you throw all of these into the pot, you'll make a barley salad. Take both meals to the animals and feed them. In return, they will gift you the Sword of Truth. As soon as you take this sword and speak to Fauna, you'll complete the Trial of Truth.