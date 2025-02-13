How to obtain all the rewards from the Monster Hunter Wilds beta
Give your hunting supplies a nice head start by playing less than 10 minutes of this weekend's beta.
The second open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds is welcoming hunters this weekend, with a bonus extra day for everyone thanks to last weekend's PSN outage. It's well worth jumping in, even if you tried the first one back in November last year, as you'll get a handful of new rewards to carry over into the full game's release.
And if you weren't able to hop in for that first open beta test for the weapon pendant reward, fear not. Participating in the second open beta, when it unlocks, nets you both sets of rewards. Here's the full list of everything you can get.
All Monster Hunter Wilds beta rewards
- Felyne weapon pendant (OBT 1 reward)
- Raw Meat x 10
- Shock Trap x 3
- Pitfall Trap x 3
- Tranq Bomb x 10
- Large Barrel Bomb x 3
- Armor Sphere x 5
- Flash Pod x 10
- Large Dung Pod x 10
Those are some damn good rewards, if you ask me. For starters, you'll be able to capture monsters right off the bat thanks to the traps and tranq bombs—capturing is generally always the better option, though some hunts require you to kill and some materials have a higher chance of dropping from carving—and even give yourself a nice defence boost thanks to the armor spheres.
How to obtain the beta rewards
Thankfully, nabbing the rewards doesn't require you to do any actual hunting. All you need to do is get through the character creator so that the beta can create your character data, which can then be carried over to the full game if you want.
You'll also need to make sure that you're doing this on whatever platform you want to play the full game on. Since you're here, I presume that's PC, but Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't have cross-save so you won't be able to play the beta on PS5 and then claim the rewards on PC later or vice versa.
You can only receive each reward once—so if you've played all three betas, you'll only get the rewards listed above. No duplicates unfortunately!
The second Monster Hunter Wilds OBT 2 begins on February 13 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET / February 14 at 3am GMT and runs until February 17 at 6:59pm PT / 9:59pm ET / February 18 at 2:59am GMT.
Monster Hunter Wilds: All the details to know
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Open the arsenal
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: Which beasties are back
Monster Hunter Wilds tips: Up your hunting skills
2025 games: All the other releases coming this year
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
Monster Hunter: World continues to fly off the shelves as anticipation for Wilds reaches critical mass
Capcom is so devoted to samurai authenticity with the new Onimusha, it went and licensed the face of Japan's most legendary actor