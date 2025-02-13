How to obtain all the rewards from the Monster Hunter Wilds beta

The second open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds is welcoming hunters this weekend, with a bonus extra day for everyone thanks to last weekend's PSN outage. It's well worth jumping in, even if you tried the first one back in November last year, as you'll get a handful of new rewards to carry over into the full game's release.

And if you weren't able to hop in for that first open beta test for the weapon pendant reward, fear not. Participating in the second open beta, when it unlocks, nets you both sets of rewards. Here's the full list of everything you can get.

All Monster Hunter Wilds beta rewards

Felyne weapon pendant (OBT 1 reward)

Raw Meat x 10

Shock Trap x 3

Pitfall Trap x 3

Tranq Bomb x 10

Large Barrel Bomb x 3

Armor Sphere x 5

Flash Pod x 10

Large Dung Pod x 10

Those are some damn good rewards, if you ask me. For starters, you'll be able to capture monsters right off the bat thanks to the traps and tranq bombs—capturing is generally always the better option, though some hunts require you to kill and some materials have a higher chance of dropping from carving—and even give yourself a nice defence boost thanks to the armor spheres.

How to obtain the beta rewards

Thankfully, nabbing the rewards doesn't require you to do any actual hunting. All you need to do is get through the character creator so that the beta can create your character data, which can then be carried over to the full game if you want.

You'll also need to make sure that you're doing this on whatever platform you want to play the full game on. Since you're here, I presume that's PC, but Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't have cross-save so you won't be able to play the beta on PS5 and then claim the rewards on PC later or vice versa.

You can only receive each reward once—so if you've played all three betas, you'll only get the rewards listed above. No duplicates unfortunately!

The second Monster Hunter Wilds OBT 2 begins on February 13 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET / February 14 at 3am GMT and runs until February 17 at 6:59pm PT / 9:59pm ET / February 18 at 2:59am GMT.