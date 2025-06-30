Working out how to get the Lagiacrus quest in Monster Hunter Wilds might be a little tricky if you don't know the exact unlock conditions, and haven't completed every side mission available in the game. This beloved aquatic monster returns alongside Seregios in Free Title Update 2, providing a new hunt, as well as new weapons and armour once you've defeated it.

Lagiacrus is slightly more elaborate to unlock than previous new monsters, since besides main mission and rank progress, you also have to complete a specific side mission, too. If you've just completed said mission and it's still not appearing, bear in mind that you might need to reset the area to get the quest from Erik. Either way, here's how to unlock the Lagiacrus quest in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to unlock Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image 1 of 2 Erik will want to talk if you've completed the necessary unlock conditions (Image credit: Capcom) You might have to reset the Scarlet Forest for it to appear if you've just completed the Forest Doshaguma side mission (Image credit: Capcom)

There are a few different things you'll need to do to unlock this aquatic monster, including:

Reach Hunter Rank 31+

Complete Main Mission: A World Turned Upside Down

Complete Side Mission: Forest Doshaguma for Erik in the Scarlet Forest

It's worth noting that if you complete Forest Doshaguma for Erik, you'll need to reset the Scarlet Forest area for the Lagiacrus quest to appear. You can either pass time in the tent, or try leaving and coming back, but once done, the quest should be available. If you've already completed all of the necessary unlock requirements, as soon as you log in, Alma will mention that Erik wants to talk in the Scarlet Forest.

Head to Erik, have a quick chat about the red Rathalos disturbing the forest, and you'll get Extra Mission 2: Trembling Blue Currents. This sees you following Rathalos tracks, and before long, you'll find yourself face to face with the Lagiacrus. The only difference with this hunt is you'll have to capture the water beastie instead of slaying it.