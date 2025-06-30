How to unlock Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds
Complete the Lagiacrus quest and fight the new aquatic monster in Free Title Update 2.
Working out how to get the Lagiacrus quest in Monster Hunter Wilds might be a little tricky if you don't know the exact unlock conditions, and haven't completed every side mission available in the game. This beloved aquatic monster returns alongside Seregios in Free Title Update 2, providing a new hunt, as well as new weapons and armour once you've defeated it.
Lagiacrus is slightly more elaborate to unlock than previous new monsters, since besides main mission and rank progress, you also have to complete a specific side mission, too. If you've just completed said mission and it's still not appearing, bear in mind that you might need to reset the area to get the quest from Erik. Either way, here's how to unlock the Lagiacrus quest in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to unlock Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds
There are a few different things you'll need to do to unlock this aquatic monster, including:
- Reach Hunter Rank 31+
- Complete Main Mission: A World Turned Upside Down
- Complete Side Mission: Forest Doshaguma for Erik in the Scarlet Forest
It's worth noting that if you complete Forest Doshaguma for Erik, you'll need to reset the Scarlet Forest area for the Lagiacrus quest to appear. You can either pass time in the tent, or try leaving and coming back, but once done, the quest should be available. If you've already completed all of the necessary unlock requirements, as soon as you log in, Alma will mention that Erik wants to talk in the Scarlet Forest.
Head to Erik, have a quick chat about the red Rathalos disturbing the forest, and you'll get Extra Mission 2: Trembling Blue Currents. This sees you following Rathalos tracks, and before long, you'll find yourself face to face with the Lagiacrus. The only difference with this hunt is you'll have to capture the water beastie instead of slaying it.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
