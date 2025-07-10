How to unlock Maleficent in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can unlock Maleficent as a villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have completed the first part of the Storybook Vale DLC. This includes completing all the Maleficent and Hades quests, and having every area of the map unlocked. If you haven't done this already, you've still got quite a bit of work to do (and a lot of Storybook Magic to collect) before Maleficent will move in.



However, if you have completed the Storm of Stories quest already, then you're ready invite Maleficent to your island by completing three new quests—Maleficent's Gift quest, the Spinning Wheel quest, and Maleficent's Demise. You need to complete all three of these quests to unlock Maleficent as a permanent resident, so here's what you need to do.

How to complete the Maleficent's Gift quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To begin this quest, you need to speak to the Lorekeeper in the Library of Lore and complete a page in the book explaining where Maleficent has gone. The Lorekeeper will tell you that she's disappeared to the Unwritten Realms, and you need to solve a puzzle on the floor before you can access the realm.

Similar to how you get ahold of the Lorekeeper net in the first part of the Storybook Vale DLC, all you need to do is pull the levers around the puzzle on the floor until you position all the rings to make the shape of Maleficent, facing your direction. Interact with the page on the floor and you'll be able to enter the realm.

Go up the stairs in front of you and enter the waiting room once you're in the realm, and you'll see Maleficent. When you speak to her, she'll explain that the feather quills working there have filed for her to be erased and she's been stuck in the room since. Talk to the quill behind the desk, and you'll be issued a number before your problem is addressed. We don't have time to waste, so speak to Maleficent again and suggest manipulating the waiting room number board. She'll agree, but says you'll need her ticket which has already been destroyed.

Ticket locations

So, the next task is finding the three ticket pieces in the following locations:

On the floor to the left of Maleficent

Next to the stairs you walked up when you entered the realm

Behind the waiting room desk

When you've gathered these, change the numbers on the number board to match Maleficent's number - 9375.

Go back to the quill at the desk and give them the pieces of Maleficent's ticket. It'll be explained that a form was submitted to erase Maleficent but there's no name on the form, so you're given the option to submit another form even though it will take billions of years to process. When you ask the quill for any more options, they'll say you can go to the review floor directly and open a golden portal for you to walk through.

Again, walk up the stairs in front of you and enter the review floor. Talk to another quill, who explains that Maleficent's Anchor Moments (the things keeping her in the present) have already been sent to the processing room. There's a wheel next to the magic quill which you can spin, triggering another golden portal to appear. Walk through, and you'll be sent to the processing room.

Floor grid puzzle solution

Go along the patch ahead and you'll go into a room with a 9 x 9 grid on the floor. These puzzles were featured throughout Everafter in the first part of the DLC, so you should be used to them by now. If you're not, you need to use your shovel to dig each section until it shows the right symbol.



The one caveat is that the center tile is missing, so you need to find that before you can complete the puzzle. Go back to where you entered the room, turn left, and use your watering can to get rid of the green flames:

You'll see a stone head on the wall which you need to rotate until it's the right side up. Rotate the stone head on the other side of the room next to the golden wheel. The third stone skull you need to rotate is in the side chamber, which will open the door on the far side of the room. Go inside and fish the bubbling spot in the middle to get the tile.

Clues can be found in different grids around the room, but, now you have the missing piece, here is the solution to the grid puzzle in case you want to speed to the finish:

Top left : Skull

: Skull Top centre : Griffin

: Griffin Top right : Skull

: Skull Centre left : Griffin

: Griffin Centre : Skull

: Skull Centre right : Griffin

: Griffin Bottom left : Skull

: Skull Bottom centre : Griffin

: Griffin Bottom right: Griffin

When you've replaced the missing tile and put the right solution in, a door will open to the side. Head through and you'll find a chest with Maleficent's first Anchor Moment in. Go back to the waiting room and give this to Maleficent, and she will reveal that she gave Aurora the gift of falling asleep when her finger is pricked by a spinning wheel.

How to complete the Spinning Wheel quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After handing over the first Anchor Moment, head up the stairs to the review floor and a new gate will open, taking you to the second review floor. Talk to the quill at the top of the stairs and they'll explain that the system taking you to the next processing room has broken and only a qualified supervisor can fix it.

Spinning Wheel quiz answers

You will need to answer a series of questions to prove that you're a qualified supervisor and can fix the problem. The answers are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Question Answer How many seats are in the waiting room? 44 How many magic quills are currently on duty in the Unwritten Realms including myself? 4 Which floor of the reviews and processing department are we on right now? Floor 2

Portal path puzzle

A wheel will appear on the floor next to the quill when you've answered everything correctly. Pick it up, and put it on the broken pedestal by the conveyor belt. Use your net to spin the three wheels and create a path for the portal that appears.

The trick here is to spin the right wheel once, the middle wheel twice, the right wheel again, and then the left wheel three times to create the right path. Head through the portal.



Dig up the broken teapots using your shovel and remove the Inkies in front of you before heading into the large room featuring statues of Aurora and a spinning wheel in the center. The note on the pedestal says "Raise high the fingertip and the spinning wheel, and a path forward thou shalt reveal" which gives you a big clue as to what you need to do next.

Riddle solution

Walk past the statue of Aurora to the large room behind her, and walk down the stairs on your right. Use your watering can on the mechanism to lower one of the two raised platforms in the room. Go back to the entrance and walk across the lowered platforms, and pick up the missing panel at the end. Go back to the room with the statue, and place the missing panel into the mechanism located behind the statue. Water it like you did before, and Aurora's statue will rise.

Go to the other side of the room where the spinning wheel statue is, and remove the broken teapots with your shovel. Use your watering can on the mechanism again to raise the spinning wheel statue. A door will open in the same room and the second anchor moment is inside. Pick this up, go back to the waiting room, and give it to Maleficent to start the final part of the quest.

How to complete the Maleficent's Demise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Go up the next set of stairs by Maleficent, and you'll come across a final wheel to turn with your net. But, when you do this, the portal won't come closer to you and will instead go flying away from you. Speak to the quill nearby, and they will send you to a fishing spot on your right. Cast your rod, and you'll fish up the missing portal.

Knight puzzle

Once you enter the portal, you need to move three armor racks around separate grids to let a knight pass through. It sounds confusing, but it's really not when you're face to face with the puzzle.

On the first grid:

Move both wooden racks to the right side of the grid Push the knight so it slides into the next room

In the second room:

Move the weapon rack at the back to the left Shift the rack closest to the knight to the right Push the vertical rack forward towards the door Shove the knight and he will travel into the final room.

In the last room:

Move both weapon racks on the right so they are at the bottom of the grid Slide the longer weapon racks to the right. This unblocks the path for the knight, and once you push him, the final Anchor Moment will pop up.

Take this Anchor Moment back to Maleficent, and the quill next to her will explain that the Lorekeeper submitted the form to erase Maleficent. You decide whether or not to keep her around (though, even if you choose to erase her she'll still stick around). Go back to the Storybook Vale and speak to the Lorekeeper with Maleficent, and you'll be able to invite her to live in your valley permanently.