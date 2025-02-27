How to get Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Wilds

Getting your hands on Monster Fluid is harder than it sounds in Monster Hunter Wilds . It's a game all about hunting monsters, after all, so you'd think all of them would give you whatever this mysterious juice is. If you want to craft certain weapons and armour though, you'll need to know where to find it.

Unlike most materials, you're unlikely to have a bunch of Monster Fluid bottled up and ready to go since it's not actually earned from hunting Wilds' big bads. I had to scavenge for some to make the second Bone Hatchets for my Dual Blades build , though plenty more gear needs it. Thankfully, it's actually really simple to get hold of.

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Fluid locations

You can get Monster Fluid from three different monsters early on:

Bulaqchi in the Windward Plains

Vespoids in the Scarlet Forest

Nerscylla Hatchlings in the Iceshard Cliffs

(Image credit: Capcom)

Kill these creatures and carve them for a chance at this nebulous liquid. Importantly, you'll need to equip the Bulaqchi Specs or any other armour that gives the Entomologist skill to be able to carve small insects and get maximum materials from the likes of Vespoids and Nerscylla Hatchlings.

Early on, your best bet is going to the Windward Plains and tracking down Bulaqchi. They typically hang around area 1, which is just to the right of the base camp. You can set a waypoint on your map using the material filter in the bottom left of the detailed map page, and your Seikret will take you right where you need to go. Since these are just small creatures, they don't really put up a fight. Give 'em a good whack then carve them. You can also find plenty of Vespoids in areas 6 and 8 in the Scarlet Forest once you head there, as well as in the Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, and Wyveria.

Tracking small monsters make finding specific materials a breeze (Image credit: Capcom)

Once you've unlocked the Iceshard Cliffs and fought Nerscylla, the gross spider that blasts you with webs and summons an equally gross spider, you can actually farm Monster Fluid pretty simply. All you have to do is kill the hatchlings Nerscylla summons during her hunt. Carve them when you get the chance and you'll be treated to this gross material.

While Nerscylla is initially encountered in the Iceshard Cliffs, after that you can hunt them in the Oilwell Basin, Wyveria, and of course, their home turf in the Iceshard Cliffs.

At High Rank, instead of Monster Fluid, you'll need to find its upgraded counterpart Monster Broth. This also drops from Vespoids and Nerscylla's Hatchlings thankfully, so you won't have to change tactics.