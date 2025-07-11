Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4: All game mods explained
In case you need a helping hand.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is all about fast, frantic fun, but that's not to say you won't benefit from a little helping hand when it comes to pulling off more elaborate tricks, which is where game mods come in incredibly handy. If you're wondering about whether or not the cheats used in the original two games still apply, I've got some bad news. They don't. Luckily there are a number of options already in the game for you to toggle on and off so you can alter your experience to suit your skate style.
If anything, game mods are the best way to ensure you hold a trick long enough to snag a good picture in photo mode. After all, if you don't have some sort of evidence, how are other skaters going to know you pulled off such an intricate trick? Here's everything you need to know about "cheats" and game mods in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
All cheats and game mods in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4
To access game mods, open the menu while in-game or toggle to the option tab in the main menu. Go to the Game Mods section, and you can check all the tick boxes for the things you want to change here. If you adjust certain settings while you're in a level in the career mode, you might have to exit out and restart a run before they apply. The following table lists every mod and what it does:
Mod name
Function
Perfect Rail Balance
You don't have to balance yourself on a rail while grinding.
Perfect Manual Balance
You don't have to balance yourself while doing a manual.
Perfect Lip Balance
You don't have to balance yourself on the lip.
Perfect Skitch Balance
You don't have to balance yourself while skitching a vehicle.
Always Special
Your Special Meter will never deplete and remains full.
No Bails
You'll never fail a trick, no matter how dodgy you land.
Instant Quick Recovery
Your recovery time will be shorter if you do come off your board.
Game Speed
Alter the game's speed to half speed, double speed, triple speed, or normal.
Timer Length
Increase the duration of the timer in career mode to 5, 10, or 60 minutes.
Double Base Score
Doubles the base score of every single trick.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
