Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4: All game mods explained

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is all about fast, frantic fun, but that's not to say you won't benefit from a little helping hand when it comes to pulling off more elaborate tricks, which is where game mods come in incredibly handy. If you're wondering about whether or not the cheats used in the original two games still apply, I've got some bad news. They don't. Luckily there are a number of options already in the game for you to toggle on and off so you can alter your experience to suit your skate style.

If anything, game mods are the best way to ensure you hold a trick long enough to snag a good picture in photo mode. After all, if you don't have some sort of evidence, how are other skaters going to know you pulled off such an intricate trick? Here's everything you need to know about "cheats" and game mods in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

All cheats and game mods in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4

To access game mods, open the menu while in-game or toggle to the option tab in the main menu. Go to the Game Mods section, and you can check all the tick boxes for the things you want to change here. If you adjust certain settings while you're in a level in the career mode, you might have to exit out and restart a run before they apply. The following table lists every mod and what it does: