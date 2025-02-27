Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get the Armorcharm and Powercharm

Locating the Armorcharm and Powercharm in Monster Hunter Wilds , as in past Monster Hunters, is one of the traditional ways to buff your hunter before diving into High Rank and late-game hunts. These special items provide a boost to defense and attack respectively—all you've got to do is keep them on your hunter.

Unlike in Rise where you could straight up buy them from a shop, you'll have to pass some fairly challenging quests in order to acquire these charms. Hope you're ready to hunt! Here's how to get the Armorcharm and Powercharm in Monster Hunter Wilds and equip them to start getting buffs.

Monster Hunter Wilds Armorcharm

Image 1 of 2 You need to complete the Secure Wounded Hollow quest (Image credit: Capcom) Doing so will reward you with the Armorcharm (Image credit: Capcom)

The Armorcharm becomes accessible once you reach HR 15 and complete the quest where you first enter the Wounded Hollow. This means you'll need to finish all of low rank—essentially the main story—and then progress a little way into the higher ranks. Once you hit HR 15, you'll get the quest to enter the Wounded Hollow and defeat a Frenzied Nerscylla.

Afterwards, you can talk to Cobb in Suja—an armored lancer hanging out by the blacksmith—and he'll give you the Secure Wounded Hollow optional quest to defeat two Hirabami in the arena. This can be a tough quest depending on your weapon and gear, so make sure to use the fence in the Wounded Hollow to separate the monsters and fight them one at a time. You can activate it by using the levers on the left side of the arena. Beat the two Hirabami and you'll get the Armorcharm as a reward on quest completion.

Monster Hunter Wilds Powercharm

Image 1 of 2 You need to complete the As Gatekeepers quest (Image credit: Capcom) Doing so rewards you with the Powercharm (Image credit: Capcom)

The Powercharm unlocks after you reach HR 20 and complete the quest to defeat the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath and Tempered Lala Barina. Once completed, you can speak to Rex, the other armored lancer in Suja sitting by your tent. He'll give you the As Gatekeepers quest to defeat two Ajarkan in the Wounded Hollow arena.

This quest is as tough as it sounds—again, take advantage of the fence to separate these big metal apes and fight them individually where possible. Also take some Nulberries to cure the blast blight that the Ajarkan can inflict. Complete this quest and you'll get the Powercharm as a reward.

How to equip the Armorcharm and Powercharm

You need to transfer the charms into your item inventory and keep them there to get the buff (Image credit: Capcom)

For those unfamiliar with the Armorcharm and Powercharm, you don't equip them the way you would a piece of gear or a talisman. Instead, you have to keep them in your inventory. After the quests are done, head to your tent and look for them on the first page of the item box. They have the same icon as Lifepowder, but are coloured brown and red respectively. Transfer them both into your inventory and as long as they're in there, you'll get a nice little boost to attack and defense.