Silksong subreddit hallucinates an analog horror called Snosk, ritually sacrifices a mod to be their very own Hollow Knight, continues to have a normal one, nothing to see here

It might not surprise you to discover that there's been precious little new Silksong information, other than some further SteamDB tweaks. It certainly won't surprise you, at this point, to learn that the game's community of rabid, irony-infested fans—and I mean that as a compliment—are not taking it well.

Last week, the game's subreddit sacrificed three members to seal them away in a dream—members who had, until they were skongrificed (is this anything?) been routine contributors to their community.

Like a lot of primitive cultures who conducted ritual sacrifices, r/Silksong has now also invented a bogeyman to represent its darkest, most primal fears: The dread creature Snosk.

Snosk is a portmanteau (they like their portmanteaus, there) of Silksong and Nosk. The latter being a boss from Hollow Knight, an upsetting insectoid beast which lures the player into its nest like a pilot fish, except instead of using light to lure its prey, it's got a little Hollow Knight puppet. Snosk, on the other hand, uses a copy of Silksong to lure its victims into the dark.

Containment ideas, like an art contest, were suggested and held to imprison the fell creature within. One particular prison stirred up controversy when—oh no. Is that a mason jar? Oh god, please, no. No no no no.

I'm going to stop talking about Snosk, now.

Instead, let's talk about how the subreddit also sacrificed a mod—banning them from the community to, quote, "LEAVE TRACKS ON SAND AS WE VENTURE INTO THIS NEW CHAPTER, OUR CRIES WILL REACH THE SKIES AS WE SING FOR SILKSONG, OUR POTENTIAL WILL GO EVEN HIGHER THAN THE STARS."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

User sand-sky-stars has been chosen as the subreddit's very own Hollow Knight after a democratic vote, in congruence with the original game's lore. Though whereas the Hollow Knight was born in the void, raised to seal the Radiance forevermore, sand-sky-stars has been chosen to instead awaken skong from the depths and lift it into a glorious tomorrow.

I do have a couple of notes. First off, the Hollow Knight was meant to keep something in, rather than release it, so this does seem a bit, uh, counter-productive. Secondly, Hollow Knight's entire plot hinges around the fact that this didn't work. This is an equivalent to inventing a fake ship, then naming it "The Titanic".

By far the most unhinged decision the subreddit's made, though? Making a fan club dedicated to yours truly. A clear sign of an unsettled mind, by any metric.

Anyway, I'm sure this absolutely isn't a death spiral, probably. Please ignore the fact that a petition to sacrifice 5% of the subreddit is gaining some traction. This definitely isn't morphing into an apocalypse cult, there is no war in Ba Sing Se, soylent green isn't people, and there aren't four lights. Here's hoping some more SteamDB changes stem the tide.