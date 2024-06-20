Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree guide

Elden Ring's massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is finally here and, just like the base game, there's a lot to get to grips with. This Shadow of the Erdtree guide is a collection of all of our other Shadow of the Erdtree guides that you might want to reference as you play. Check out the rest of our Shadows of the Erdtree coverage for everything else related to the expansion.

If you want a step-by-step breakdown on each of the new quests, we have those. If you're looking for all the new paintings, we've found those too. And if you just want to see the coolest armor sets in the Land of Shadow, we too are freaks for fashion.

For those still deciding whether or not to come along on the journey, you can check out our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree review—spoiler: we gave it a 95% score which is very dang high for us. But if you're already well into the expansion, scroll down to grab the guide you need.



Beware of possible spoilers❗ We will give the names of lots of quest NPCs and some bosses down below.

Starting out in Shadow of the Erdtree

Starting out So you're coming back to Elden Ring for the first time in over a year, right? Here's what you'll want to know right as you get started on the new expansion. How to access Shadow of the Erdtree: Beat these two base game bosses and find this new NPC to get your escort to the Land of Shadow.

Shadow of the Erdtree tips: Our list of hints on how to approach your early hours in the DLC.

7 early items to grab in Erdtree: Don't miss out on these helpful items when you first jump into the DLC.

Scadutree fragment locations: Get acquainted with Erdtree's new levelling currency.

Shadow of the Erdtree quests

Puzzles and more Aside from NPC quests, there are some other tasks you'll want to tackle in the Land of Shadow. Make sure to solve riddles and pick up these collectibles along your way. Statue riddle: What to do with the Marika statue in Shadow Keep.

Well depths key: How to open the well in the Belurat Tower Settlement.

Erdtree painting locations: Like the base game, seek out the subjects of these three massive paintings.

Erdtree sealed spiritsprings: How and where to unblock these blocked updrafts.

Stone-Sheathed Sword: How to turn this useless sword into a blade of light or dark.

Imbued Sword Key: Look for the Belfry in Scadu Altus to use this teleportation key.

Shadow of the Erdtree gear and bosses

Weapons and armor If you plan to spend your time grinding for new gear: here's where to set your sights in the Erdtree expansion. Best Erdtree armor: Our favorite new armor sets and how to grab them.

Best Erdtree weapons: Stat requirements and locations for our favorite new weapons, including the martial arts gloves.

Erdtree legendary weapons: Stat requirements and locations for the four new legendary blades.

Revered Spirit Ash locations: Level up your summons with this new collectible resource.