How to forge Clerk Vambraces in Monster Hunter Wilds
You'll need this piece of gear for Gemma's New Fashion, Old Feelings quest.
Forging Clerk Vambraces in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the necessary steps in Gemma's New Fashion, Old Feelings quest. This new mission was added in Free Title Update 2 and sees Gemma holding a fashion contest between you and other hunters. She'll ask you to forge and equip some pieces of gear as layered armour, one of which includes, you guessed it, the Clerk Vambraces.
Since this is an entirely optional set, it's more than possible that you never acquired the necessary materials to craft it and are scrolling through the smithy's armour list in a perplexed fashion. Here, I'll explain how to unlock the Clerk Vambraces for forging and what you need to do to acquire the relevant materials.
How to forge Clerk Vambraces in Monster Hunter Wilds
First off, the Clerk armour set is specific to Arena Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, meaning if you haven't done any of them, you won't have unlocked the necessary materials to craft it, and so it won't appear at the smithy. You need to head to Ricardo at the Arena Quest Counter in the Grand Hub (just next to the regular quest counter) and then select Arena Quests. To forge the Clerk Vambraces, you need:
- 2x Rathian Coins
- 1x Chata Coin
- 1x Pinnacle Coin
- 2x Blangonga Pelt+
You get these coins by completing the Arena Quests for those specific monsters, so you'll want to do the Arena: Rathian and Arena: Chatacabra quests. You get Pinnacle Coins for obtaining decent ranks in either of those quests, so you should get one while farming the other materials.
Lastly, Blangonga Pelt+ comes from the snowy gorillas (Blangongas) that hang around in the Iceshard Cliffs, just in case you don't have any lying around. Completing the Arena Quests and earning the coins will make the Clerk set appear at the smithy so you can forge it. Now all you have to do is forge the other pieces and wear them as layered armour for Gemma.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.