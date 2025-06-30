Forging Clerk Vambraces in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the necessary steps in Gemma's New Fashion, Old Feelings quest. This new mission was added in Free Title Update 2 and sees Gemma holding a fashion contest between you and other hunters. She'll ask you to forge and equip some pieces of gear as layered armour, one of which includes, you guessed it, the Clerk Vambraces.

Since this is an entirely optional set, it's more than possible that you never acquired the necessary materials to craft it and are scrolling through the smithy's armour list in a perplexed fashion. Here, I'll explain how to unlock the Clerk Vambraces for forging and what you need to do to acquire the relevant materials.

How to forge Clerk Vambraces in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image 1 of 2 You'll need Rathian, Chata, and Pinnacle Coins to forge the Clerk Vambraces (Image credit: Capcom) You can get these by completing Arena Quests (Image credit: Capcom)

First off, the Clerk armour set is specific to Arena Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, meaning if you haven't done any of them, you won't have unlocked the necessary materials to craft it, and so it won't appear at the smithy. You need to head to Ricardo at the Arena Quest Counter in the Grand Hub (just next to the regular quest counter) and then select Arena Quests. To forge the Clerk Vambraces, you need:

2x Rathian Coins

1x Chata Coin

1x Pinnacle Coin

2x Blangonga Pelt+

You get these coins by completing the Arena Quests for those specific monsters, so you'll want to do the Arena: Rathian and Arena: Chatacabra quests. You get Pinnacle Coins for obtaining decent ranks in either of those quests, so you should get one while farming the other materials.

Lastly, Blangonga Pelt+ comes from the snowy gorillas (Blangongas) that hang around in the Iceshard Cliffs, just in case you don't have any lying around. Completing the Arena Quests and earning the coins will make the Clerk set appear at the smithy so you can forge it. Now all you have to do is forge the other pieces and wear them as layered armour for Gemma.