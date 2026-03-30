Refinement Tokens are a new currency added in Crimson Desert's packed 1.01 update. You'll most likely have seen the pop-up window letting you know you've got some Hernand Refinement Tokens, but you're not explicitly told what they are. However, the clue's in the name: they're a new item used in refining gear, and they're a real time-saver so you don't want to forget about them.

There are also Refinement Tokens for other regions, such as Pailune or Delesyia, but you need to progress further to unlock and use these so you might not have them yet. Below, I'll explain what Refinement Tokens are, how to use them, and how to get some more of them when you run out.

How to use Hernand Refinement Tokens in Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can use Refinement Tokens in place of materials to effectively get free gear refinements up to Stage 4. Just speak to the main blacksmith in their respective region. For example, you can turn Hernand Refinement Tokens in at Turnali, the Hernand City smithy. Other regions' vouchers work in exactly the same way.

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Once at a blacksmith, select the refinement option as normal, but instead of submitting the required resources, pick the Refinement Token tab next to it, and then refine it. This will consume a single voucher to upgrade your gear by one level, saving your precious upgrade materials.

Since you can use Refinement Tokens to upgrade your gear to a maximum of Level 4, it's great early on when you don't have many resources and need a quick boost. However, you can't use them on material-hungry higher-level upgrades, so you'll still need to gather all the ores, leather, and so on that you see when adventuring. It's a convenience, more than anything.

You get Refinement Tokens from certain main missions and faction quests, which is why you've likely received a handful of them already upon logging in after the 1.01 update.