E3 2013 daily round-up

E3 2013 is here, and it should be the biggest one for years. The feed's bound to get a little busy, so we're condensing each day's bank of stories into a handy list, so you can keep up with the latest PC news quickly and easily. We'll have lists for conference day, and the three days of the show itself, with all the latest news, videos, screenshots, hands-on impressions and more! Let's begin.
Day Two
Day One
- Evan saw The Walking Dead: 400 Days with Telltale, who also said they'd love to do a Mad Men game .
- Just Cause creators, Avalanche, are working on a gritty open-world Mad Max game .
- Arma creators, Bohemia Interactive, reveal Martian exploration sim Take On Mars .
- Watch Dogs gets an in-game demo .
- Cory levelled his peepers at Total War: Rome 2 , which also received a bunch of colourful screenshots .
- Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade is a new MMO from Behaviour Interactive, due out in 2015.
- Respawn's slick mech shooter Titanfall gets some screenshots and videos .
- Here are some moving pictures of The Elder Scrolls Online , MMO fans.
- Dean Hall talks to us about zombie AI in Day Z .
- We take an early look at South Park: Stick of Truth . There's a trailer , too.
- What's Halo: Spartan Assault like, then? We give it a poke .
- What's this in the shadows, a Splinter Cell: Blacklist trailer ?
- Saints Row 4 has somehow become even sillier than 3.
- Bastion creators' next project Transistor gets a beautiful trailer .
- A Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut was announced. They're planning to fix the boss battles!
- GTA 5 joined the party with a bunch of new screenshots .
- We learned more about third-person paranormal adventure, Murdered: Soul Suspect .
- Battlefield 3's Close Quarters DLC went free for the duration of E3.
- A developer diary appears for The Witcher 3.
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes gets new screenshots and a video.
- A World of Warplanes open beta is imminent.
- We really hope Destiny is coming to PC after seeing this footage .
- Looks like there'll be no Diablo 3 expansions until 2014.
Conference Day
- A Frostbite 3-powered reboot of Mirror's Edge is in the works at DICE!
- Star Wars: Battlefront is back! It's also being made by DICE.
- Battlefield 4 got some new single player footage and screenshots , which paled in comparison to the splendid 64-player Shanghai multiplayer demo later in the day. Also from DICE, who had a great day.
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare announced, a third person action game from PopCap, who also announced Peggle 2 .
- Ex-Infinity Ward folk, Respawn, revealed the man & mech multiplayer shooter they've been working on for years, Titanfall .
- Morrigan returned to give us a quick lecture on the end of the world in today's Dragon Age 3: Inquisition footage.
- Open-city survival shooter The Division looks interesting, but no PC version confirmed yet.
- We saw the first in-game footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt .
- Ubi announce The Crew , a persistent open-world online driving game.
- Here's today's Dark Souls 2 trailer .
- New Call of Duty: Ghosts footage showed some underwater combat and how to remote control a dog.
- Watch Dogs got a nice CGI trailer , but it would have been nice to see some more in-game action after last year's reveal.
- Assassin's Creed 4 gets a pair of new videos.
- A new trials game called Trials: Fusion announced.
- Beta sign-ups open for EA's free to play Command & Conquer game, which also received a video .