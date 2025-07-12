Rockstar support sites let slip that we might be getting current(ish) gen versions of GTA4 and Red Dead Redemption 2—but they probably won't be anything to write home about on PC

First reported by GamingBible (via GamesRadar), Rockstar support pages for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4 may have let the cat out of the bag on a current gen re-release of RDR2, as well as a confounding last gen re-release of GTA4.

The evidence for an RDR2 re-release on current-gen consoles comes courtesy of user Livid-Army-5857 on the Red Dead Redemption subreddit. They provided a screenshot of an "Online Migration" option for Red Dead Online on the game's Rockstar support website. This matches an identical option made available for Grand Theft Auto Online players with the current gen re-release of GTA5.

For GTA4, we've got devonY7 on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit to thank. They shared a Rockstar support screenshot that showed PlayStation 4 as a platform option for Grand Theft Auto 4. GTA4 was never released on PS4, and this could indicate a similar treatment to what Red Dead Redemption got in 2023⁠—a confounding rollout for the cowboy classic that saw it come out on PS4 and Switch, then finally on PC for the very first time a year later.

It's all rather ho-hum, particularly as there's no wow factor here for PC players like there was with Red Dead Redemption 1—GTA4 complete is $20 on Steam, while RDR2 is on sale for $15 until the end of the month.

RDR1's re-release was pretty meat and potatoes technically⁠—no remaster treatment⁠—and I'd expect the same for GTA4, while I'm willing to bet that any PS5 enhancement for RDR2 will just bring it in line with what you could always get on a high-end PC. The jury's still out on whether they'll be more reasonably priced than the RDR1 port, which remains a supposedly "commercially accurate" $50.