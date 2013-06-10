Dragon Age III: Inquisition gets release date and doom-laden trailer

BioWare's General Manager Aaryn Flynn took to the stage during EA's E3 2013 press conference today to show off a shiny new Dragon Age III: Inquisition trailer along with the announcement of a Fall 2014 release date.

The footage is narrated by none other than Witch of the Wilds Morrigan and flips through a series of scenes that can only really convey a sense of disaster for Thedas. Flaming battlefields, a sorrowful Varric, a hulking Quanari, and a giant comet-spewing green rift in the sky. Yeah, Dragon Age III looks like it'll be a rough ride.

Morrigan's parting words give the sense that you'll have a choice in how the world turns out though. Details on importing your previous Grey Wardens remain scarce, but Dragon Age's creative director Mike Laidlaw has tweeted that they have a plan in place.

After checking out the trailer, look and see if it matches up with what we want to see from Dragon Age 3.

