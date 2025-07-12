Monster Hunter fans are building LEGO models so good they should be official

LEGO has released some amazing video game collaborations in the past, from Nintendo to Horizon: Zero Dawn, but fans are already making the one I want to see next: Monster Hunter.

The release of Monster Hunter Wilds earlier this year is inspiring some crafty LEGO fans to bring the game's monsters and weapons to life. User StillAd9325 shared some small, but impressive examples on the Monster Hunter subreddit last week with a series of weapons from the games cobbled together with bits from other sets, like a katana with a hilt piece that appears to be borrowed from a Ninjago weapon or dual blades sporting chainsaw-like pieces.

I Built Monster Hunter with LEGO! - YouTube Watch On

That might seem like a typical fan creation, but a Monster Hunter LEGO series could have some cool lore potential. As Ubeube_Purple21 commented on the Reddit thread: "The fun part is that assuming the monsters are made with bricks too, it makes a whole lot of sense getting parts from them and using it to assemble weapons yourself as a play feature."

Enter YouTuber MitchBuilds, who designed shockingly detailed models of a seikret and palico from Wilds. You can even follow along and build your own if you have an extensive enough LEGO collection. These models are a great proof-of-concept of what a collector-style Monster Hunter set might look like–I'd even put the seikret on par with the LEGO BD-1 set from Jedi: Fallen Order.

Another YouTuber, PikminJake, has also been designing LEGO models for dozens of monsters from the Monster Hunter series over the past couple of years, including all four of the apex monsters from Wilds and a series of minifigures inspired by the games.

These builds show just how well the Monster Hunter games could translate into LEGO sets. If the folks at LEGO and Capcom aren't paying attention to these fan builds already, they should be because it could be one of the coolest LEGO video game collaborations yet.