Rematch developers didn't 'get' the game, Sloclap boss says, until they started playing internal tournaments: 'I don't give a s**t about football, but this really struck something in me'
It turns out that a lot of Rematch developers, and a big chunk of players, aren't soccer fans.
The multiplayer soccer game Rematch was a surprise departure for developer Sloclap, previously best known for the martial arts actioners Absolver and Sifu. But it turned out to be really good, and a genuine hit to boot: Currently there are 37,000 people playing Rematch on Steam alone.
What's also a little surprising, Sloclap CEO Pierre Tarno said in an interview with Eurogamer, is that it's not necessarily die-hard soccer fans who are driving those numbers. "We see via data, currently the core audience of Rematch lean towards those who play online competitive games rather than those who are fans of football," Tarno told the site, using the preferred European term for the game.
That soccer-indifference extends to Rematch developers too. "Loads of people in the team don't really care about football at all," Tarno said. "But quite early on in the project, teammates who weren't super convinced by it—when we ran internal tournaments—told me, 'I get it now. I don't give a shit about football, but this really struck something in me.' The dynamics, the team play, I think those are what make it interesting for players even if they don't like or play football games."
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
That actually makes sense to me. The first time I saw Rematch, in a pre-announcement preview, I thought it looked like Rocket League without the cars, and putting it politely, had doubts about whether it would resonate with soccer fans.
Rematch certainly doesn't aim to perfectly recreate soccer, though, but rather to capture the feeling of soccer—teamwork, coordination, strategy, flopping—in a fast, free-flowing environment. There's enough of a soccer sheen to make it immediately attractive to fans of the sport, but it's also sufficiently videogame to be accessible to a wider audience.
Tarno does expect more sports-first fans will find their way to Rematch but said it will take time for that to happen because "the main portion of our untapped audience are players who are not as savvy about games," and so are behind the curve compared to core gamers.
"They play FIFA, but they don't read Eurogamer," Tarno said. "Maybe they play FIFA and Call of Duty! But they're just waiting for their annual release. To reach them it's about word of mouth, continuing to communicate, and keep rolling out updates."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
For now, though, it's core videogamers leading the way. That's working out very well for Sloclap so far, but it's not entirely without headaches: Some gamers, it seems, are still struggling with the concept of team sports.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200
4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100
5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.