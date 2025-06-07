Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase
This year's showcase will have over 50 upcoming games.
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is back this year with a look at over 50 upcoming games. You can catch the show live on June 7 at 1 pm PT/4pm ET/8pm GMT.
This year's Summer Showcase is hosted by notable voice actors and Critical Role streamers Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey and will give us a peek at a whole slate of new games. There will be world premieres, game demos, developer interviews, and trailers of both indie and big-budget games.
You can expect to see new trailers for Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games, Herdling from Okomotive and Panic, Crisol: Theater of Idols from Vermila Studios and Blumhouse Games, Embark Studios' The Finals, and more.
How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025
The Future Games Show Summer Showcase will be viewable almost everywhere: Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, Steam, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili, Ginx TV, ESR and more.
There will be localized subtitles on specific streams in Spanish, German, French, Polish, Portuguese, Italian, Thai, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean. And on YouTube you can watch the show in ASL and BSL.
Watching the show on the Future Games Show Twitch channel for more than 15 minutes will get you an exclusive Twitch Drop for The Finals.
