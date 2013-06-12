DayZ Standalone: New 10 minute video shows off animation, crafting system, gestures

VG247 have ten minutes of new DayZ Standalone footage, as demonstrated by Bohemia Interactive's Matt Lightfoot (playing an in-game survivor wearing a particularly horrible striped orange T-shirt). 20 minutes of Standalone video emerged back in March, but it seems to have come quite a long way since then - this latest build boasts a redone inventory and crafting system, along with better animation and character models, and a more realistic range of weaponry.

Those ten-and-a-bit minutes focus mainly on the Standalone's newly simple inventory and crafting systems, but we're also given a glimpse of some of the new combat moves - for example, zombies can now knock you over to the ground. Enterable buildings - of which there will be a lot more - also look quite a bit more detailed than they did before.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .