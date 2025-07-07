Summer Games Done Quick 2025 is now live—kicking off a full week of speedruns and goofs to raise money for Doctors Without Borders

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2025 has officially fired the starting gun, meaning dozens of speedruns, goofs, and charity drives are coming down the highway to a VoD near you.

In case you're unfamiliar, GDQ is a charity speedrunning event where streamers get together in a convention centre—this time, in Minneapolis—to livestream days upon days of speedruns on Twitch. It's a mixture of impressive technical prowess and extensive bits. For instance, last year, a dog called Peanut Butter successfully beat a game of Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball.

SGDQ 2025 is running from July 7 to July 13, 6:50 am BST / July 12, 10:50 pm PDT, and you can view a full schedule here. It's not even been a full day yet, but at the time of writing, SGDQ has already raised over $124,000 in funds for Doctors Without Borders.

As a noted Sekiro enjoyer, I'm already having a good time watching Mitchriz's run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice—a particularly impressive gauntlet because it's all bosses, all minibosses, glitchless. Just good, clean play throughout.

That's not to say that a glitched run isn't impressive (some glitches require frame-perfect inputs and hours of practice to get consistent) but there's something about someone legitimately styling on every boss in one of FromSoftware's hardest (and best, if you ask me) games in a measly 1 hour, 26 minutes.

I'm also excited for the Titanfall 2 "All Helmets" race taking place July 10, because, well. If you know Titanfall 2's movement tech, you'll understand that a race between two runners is going to look absolutely buck wild.

If you'd like easy access to the VoDs thus far, I'd recommend heading over to r/speedrun's VoD thread, which has them all collected, with recommendations and YouTube links for easy browsing. Or you could just tune in live and see whatever's on.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's easy to feel pessimistic about our hobby, especially with the absolute nightmare the gaming industry's been these past couple of years—but GDQ never fails to bring a smile to my face. It's a nice reminder that videogames can be a force for good, especially when you're hustlin' through them in front of a live audience.