Command & Conquer trailer introduces generals, opens beta sign-ups

EA and Victory Games' Frostbite 2-powered free to play take on Command & Conquer has received a new trailer announcing that beta sign-ups are now live on the C&C site . Our Craig suggested that there's "more micromanagement than micropayments" in our C&C hands-on , and it is looking quite pretty. Even without a grand factional metagame, it should give the suddenly-quiet End of Nations a run for its money. Of course, much will need to be done to shift the cynicism attached to the free-to-play label, but footage of some plump explosions and bolshy tank columns isn't a bad place to begin.

