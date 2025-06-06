How to watch the Summer Game Fest livestream

🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2025 (4K60FPS): Official Livestream, Friday, June 6 5p ET / 2p PT / 11p CEST - YouTube Watch On

The time has come around again for summer videogame showcases. Sony kicked things off with a State of Play on Thursday (the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real and coming to PC, yay) and the festivities continue on Friday with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest livestream.

When is the 2025 Summer Game Fest?

You can watch Summer Game Fest live this Friday, June 6 at 2 pm Pacific. That's 5 pm Eastern, and 10 pm in the UK. (Hop over to this time zone chart if you need to find the start time in your region.)

Where is it streaming?

You can watch on YouTube in the player embedded above. The show also streams on Twitch and Steam.

What games will we see?

In my Summer Game Fest 2025 preview, I listed all of the show's sponsors and what they might be bringing with them. That won't be everything we'll see—non-sponsors will be a part of the event, too—but it's a hell of a lot of possible games regardless.

Among the notable SGF partners are 2K Games, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games. You will also definitely see Hideo Kojima there.

Beyond the Friday livestream, Summer Game Fest encompasses an in-person event for media where we'll be interviewing devs and previewing games, as well as shooting video coverage in partnership with HP Omen.

Our coverage of SGF, as well as the other conferences (Xbox and our own PC Gaming Show are on Sunday) will be collected under the Summer Game Fest 2025 tag, with even more video coverage on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.