The Steam Summer Sale may be over, but Humble's got a $15 bundle with monster 40K RPG Rogue Trader, one of my favorite soulslikes, and more

If you missed out on the Steam Summer Sale, which ended on July 10, you can still get some great games at a huge discount with this month's Humble Choice Bundle.

I've snagged some fantastic games from Humble Choice's monthly picks, but this month's selection includes one of my favorites: Death's Door, a game at the intersection of Zelda and Dark Souls that won Best Indie at the 2021 Game Awards—you can also check out our 81% review from contributor Luke Winkie.

You play as a reaper (a cute lil crow with a sword) tasked with bringing in three Giant Souls to finish an old case for the Reaping Commission. It's fairly short at around 30 hours and makes for a challenging, yet satisfying single-player experience.

Death's Door is just one of several great games you get in this month's Humble Choice. You also get Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Daemon X Machina, Wizard With a Gun, Cat Quest II, Neo Cab, Everafter Falls, and Blanc.

If you haven't played Rogue Trader yet, this could be the perfect time to add it to your library since it just got a new expansion, Lex Imperialis, with new NPCs, items, and visuals. Rogue Trader and Daemon X Machina are both normally priced at $49.99, so picking them up for less than twenty bucks in this bundle is a steal.

If indies are more to your liking, Wizard With a Gun is well worth checking out. Published by Devolver Digital, who is also behind Death's Door, this quirky game lets you wander a dangerous magical wilderness armed with magic (and a gun) with up to 3 friends in online co-op.

You can also get dozens of games at a discount and support charity at the same time through Humble Bundle's shop. Proceeds from this month's Humble Choice bundle go toward Covenant House, a charity that provides aid to young people experiencing homelessness.