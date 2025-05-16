Here's the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule, including where to watch each showcase

It's almost time for Summer Game Fest 2025, so get to work on those backlogs before the upcoming games list grows even longer. This year's event schedule includes streams from major publishers like Xbox, indie-focused presentations from Wholesome Games, and even a broadcast from yours truly with the next PC Gaming Show.

As is tradition, the games industry will gather over a few days in June to make as many videogame announcements as humanly possible before dispersing until the next big thing. But no, this is still not E3 (that was cancelled in 2023), but don't sweat it if you're confused. We hear it all the time.

When is Summer Game Fest 2025?

Summer Game Fest 2025 begins on Friday, June 6, at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST. That's when Geoff Keighley kicks things off at the YouTube Theater with a two-hour broadcast revealing new games or offering updates on other unreleased projects.

This year's event mostly takes place over the following weekend through June 8, but there are usually some outliers before, after, and during SGF's main few days that aren't officially affiliated with SGF. I said it's not E3, but you can think of it like E3—everyone knows it's the big game announcement week, so they schedule their own thing.

The Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule

So far, Summer Game Fest 2025 has three showcases on the docket, with slots for five more still unrevealed. We're keeping an eye out for any and every notable stream and listing them here, whether they're part of the official Summer Game Fest line-up or not.

Access-Ability Summer Showcase

Airing June 6, 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST and June 7, 1 am AEST

Access-Ability's third annual showcase gives disabled game developers the spotlight to share their games and feature accessibility settings and design. The broadcast is among the first of the summer gaming season, with streams from years prior lasting around 45 minutes.

Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

Airing June 6, 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST / and June 7, 7 am AEST

The Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase serves as the big kickoff, where big studios and publishers reveal all of their worst kept secrets or genuine surprises over two hours. If you want to start researching predictions, we've got a long list chronicling everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Day of the Devs 2025: Summer Game Fest Edition

Airing June 6, 4 pm PDT / 7 pm EDT and June 7, 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

Starting immediately after the Summer Game Fest 2025 stream, Day of the Devs keeps the announcements rolling with more games from upcoming or underrepresented developers. The non-profit has a history spotlighting some cool as hell, recent favorites like Thank Goodness You're Here and 1000xResist.

Wholesome Direct 2025

Airing June 7, 9 am PDT / 12 pm EDT / 5 pm BST and June 8, 2 am AEST

Quite a few of us at PC Gamer closely follow the never-ending list of cozy games and demos, and the Wholesome Games showcases often fuel much of it. This summer's upcoming Wholesome Direct estimates it has "about 60" comforting or cathartic indies under the big ole 'cozy' umbrella to share.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

Airing June 7, 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST and June 8, 6 am AEST

The Future Games Show just wrapped up its spring event, but there's even more on the way with the summer showcase just around the corner. The next FGS includes over 40 games, and Critical Role's Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer keep us entertained through the evening as hosts.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Airing June 8, 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST and June 9, 3 am AEST

This year's Xbox presentation kicks things off with both first- and third-party studios, but later hands the microphone over to Obsidian Entertainment for The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. It's done the same thing for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Starfield, occupying anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes of that two-hour block.

PC Gaming Show

Airing June 8, 12 pm PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST and June 9, 5 am AEST

Oh hey, that's us! This year's PC Gaming Show returns with reveals, developer interviews, and exclusive announcements for more than 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, MacOS, and Linux. For an idea of what past streams have looked like, check out our list of every game and announcement from the 2024 PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.