Lego Marvel Super Heroes gets a trailer, screenshots and cute mock comic covers

A new Lego game tapping into Marvel's deep catalogue of super-weirdos was announced back in January. The concept of a Lego game set in the Marvel universe is a deeply pleasing one, particularly if it realises these thoughts I have about a plastic hulk barging through walls, scattering blocks all over the place. Oh hey, "leave a path of destruction as you smash through LEGO walls and throw cars using hyper strength" it says here - yaay.

Over a hundred Marvel heroes and criminals will be represented, including big-hitters like Hulk and Abomination and all the ones that have had their own films, like Captain America, Spider-man, the blonde one with the hammer, the grumpy one with the claws, the drunk one in the tin suit and the purple one with the insane bow skills. See a few of those chaps in action in the new Lego Marvel Super Heroes video and screenshots below, and enjoy some blocky variants of classic Marvel covers. They are adorable.

Trailer!

Those Marvel covers, via Comics Alliance !

And screenshots!

