Mirror's Edge 2 announced with debut trailer at E3 2013

To a chorus of internet cheers, DICE finished the EA E3 2013 press conference with a trailer for the forever-rumoured long-awaited sequel to Mirror's Edge. It seems to have retained every glimmer of the clean, polished vibrant environments that made the first game so unique.

"We are still in early stages of development writes senior producer Sara Jansson on the Mirror's Edge site . "We don't want to rush anything. We want to make sure we create an experience that lives up to high expectations" She adds "I feel privileged to be leading the charge on a new Mirror's Edge featuring one of gaming's most inspiring and true heroines."

Apparently it will be out "when it's ready." Watch the first trailer right here.

