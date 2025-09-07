On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Hirogami

Hirogami Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 4

Developer:‌ Bandai Namco Studios Singapore

Hirogami is a whimsical 3D platformer starring Hiro, who lives in a world made of origami. Unfortunately for Hirogami and all of his kin, this fragile world—it's made out of paper, you see—is under threat from "deadly digital invaders". As pretty as Hirogami looks, it's the kind of thing you need to see in action: the way paper surfaces react upon contact, and all the corresponding sounds, all contribute to a sense of papery delicacy. It kinda reminds me a lot of the most recent Sackboy game, but here you can transform into a handful of different animal characters, like a frog, an armadillo and an ape.

Trench Face

Trench Face Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ September 3

Developer:‌ Pulse Blue

Following in the footsteps of Hylics and Felvidek, Trench Face is an old school turn-based RPG with a very unorthodox—and in this case quite discomforting—take on "retro" graphics. As an unnamed soldier you've awoken in a mysterious forest strewn with corpses and, most alarmingly, some strange things moving around in the sky. The objective is pretty simple: get the heck out of this monstrous forest and find your comrades. Given the miserable, almost unbearable atmosphere of Trench Face, that isn't going to be easy. There are three starting classes in the form of the raider, sniper and medic, and if the trailer is any indication, a black metal-inspired soundtrack.

Jetrunner

JETRUNNER | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 4

Developers:‌ Riddlebit Software



The Steam page for Jetrunner describes it as "Trackmania meets Titanfall", which sounds pretty good to me, though your mileage may vary according to your tolerance for its zany cell-shaded art style. While parkour is a massive element here, Jetrunner is also a shooter, so between all the wall-running, grappling and bunny-hopping you'll be shooting at stuff as you tackle its 60 arenas. And just like in Trackmania, these arenas will have "obvious" routes but also less obvious ones, the latter offering stiffer challenges but also a better chance to make a dint in the global leaderboards.

Adventure of Samsara

Steam page

Release:‌ September 4

Developer:‌ Ilex Games

Pity the poor metroidvania that releases during Silksong week! This Atari-published outing may appeal to people who prefer their 2D exploration games to be pixelated (and honestly, sometimes that's me), or just a little more traditional. Because the art style here doesn't mess much with a tried and true dark fantasy aesthetic, though it's laced with some sci-fi trappings too. According to its Steam page, "players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun". I am so ready for this in about a fortnight, when Silksong is out of the way.

The Winter Mind

(Image credit: Sempiternal Rain, Slavikus39)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 8

Developer:‌ Sempiternal Rain, Slavikus39

The Steam page for The Winter Mind doesn't give much away, and that's probably for the best, since this mysterious lil' visual novel only takes 10 minutes to complete. It's inspired by the similarly brief Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk, which is something of a touchstone in this growing micro-genre. It's about a girl who has to go buy groceries. It's difficult, because she's lived all her life with a voice inside her head. There are two endings.