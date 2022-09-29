Sackboy: A Big Adventure is finally coming to PC in late October

Audio player loading…

After months of leaks (opens in new tab), Sony has confirmed a late October release date for the PC port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The cooperative 3D platformer—a PS5 launch title—will boast a few nice quality-of-life improvements when it hits Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Confirmation of the port comes via the Latin American PlayStation YouTube account, but the English language version of the trailer will no doubt hit imminently. 4K resolution with support for 120fps is in, it'll play nice with 21:9 ultrawide monitors, and DLSS and VRR are both supported.

GamesRadar gave Sackboy: A Big Adventure a perfect score (opens in new tab) on release, and I myself can confirm that it's really fun: you can pick up your coop buddies and send them hurtling off cliffs. According to the announcement trailer, the port will release on October 27.

Now that Sackboy is out of the bag, it's likely that Returnal—which is pretty much definitely coming to PC—will follow in November. Details on that port leaked via a rogue YouTube video yesterday, confirming DLSS and FSR. Sony has removed the video, but you can read the details here (opens in new tab).