Surreal visual novel 'milk inside a bag of milk' has a sequel now: 'milk outside a bag of milk'

One of the stranger visual novels I've ever enjoyed, Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk released on Steam in August of 2020 and gave an affecting and melancholy look inside a person's head. It's a weird and somewhat upsetting game that switches back and forth between playing with clever words and delivering insights into moments of acute psychological trauma.

Milk inside is very short and has historically sold for about a dollar. It's one of the few games I'd call somewhat literary, in that it's the product of a single person, writer-designer-programmer Nikita Kryukov. Well, now Kryukov has made a sequel—one that's much longer and sells for nine dollars rather than one.

Both games take place inside and outside the head of a single girl for whom life is very hard. Your job is to make her world a little happier, which is perhaps harder than you'd like it to be.

The aptly titled Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk released on Steam last month, and takes the psychedelic, dissociated narrative and writing style of the first game to the next level with a much higher variability each time you play. It starts the moment the first game ends.



You can find Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk on Steam and on itch.io.