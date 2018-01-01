Skyrim item codes

It's going to be a long time before we get to play Elder Scrolls 6 but in the meantime there are still plenty of ways to improve your latest save file for Elder Scrolls 5. In our Skyrim Console Commands post, we tell you how to use the in-game console to fly, walk through walls, become invulnerable, and lots of other fun cheats. We also tell you how to give yourself items using the in-game console, simply by typing player.additem and the correct item code, followed by the number of how many of the item you want.
Of course, that only works if you know exactly what item numbers to use. That's why we've listed the item codes below for all the weapons and armor in Skyrim (and yep, it works for Skyrim Special Edition as well). If you're interested in spawning NPCs, check out our list of Skyrim NPC Codes instead.
Daedric Artifacts
These are the items that are awarded by completing quest for the different Daedric princes of Skyrim. They include some very powerful items which have unique enchantments and effects.
00063B27 - Azura's Star
00063b29 - The Black Star
0002ac61 - Savior's Hide
0004E4EE - Dawnbreaker
0004A38F - Ebony Blade
000233E3 - Mace of Molag Bal
000D2846 - Masque of Clavicus Vile
000240D2 - Mehrunes' Razor
0001A332 - Oghma Infinium
0002C37B - Ring of Namira
0001cb36 - Sanguine Rose
0003a070 - Skeleton Key
00035066 - Skull of Corruption
00045f96 - Spellbreaker
0002ACD2 - Volendrung
0002ac6f - Wabbajack
Levelled Items
These items vary in power depending on what level you are when you first find them. I've included the codes for each different version, hopefully this will come in handy if you find an item at a low level but want to keep using it.
000f1ac1 - Dragonbane 1-18
000f71cd - Dragonbane 19-26
000f71ce - Dragonbane 27-35
000f71cf - Dragonbane 36-45
000f71d0 - Dragonbane 46+
000ab702 - Gauldur Blackblade 1-11
000f5d1a - Gauldur Blackblade 12-18
000f5d1b - Gauldur Blackblade 19-26
000f5d1c - Gauldur Blackblade 27-36
000f5d1d - Gauldur Blackblade 36+
000a5def - Gauldur Blackbow 1-11
000f5d1f - Gauldur Blackbow 12-18
000f5d20 - Gauldur Blackbow 19-26
000f5d21 - Gauldur Blackbow 27-36
000f5d22 - Gauldur Blackbow 36+
000d37ce - The Pale Blade 1-5
000f5d2a - The Pale Blade 6-11
000f5d2b - The Pale Blade 12-18
000f5d2c - The Pale Blade 19-26
000f5d2d - The Pale Blade 27+
000f8313 - Chillrend 1-10
000f8314 - Chillrend 11-18
000f8315 - Chillrend 19-26
000f8316 - Chillrend 27-35
000f8317 - Chillrend 36-45
000f8318 - Chillrend 46+
0007a917 - Nightingale Blade 1-18
000f6524 - Nightingale Blade 19-26
000f6525 - Nightingale Blade 27-35
000f6526 - Nightingale Blade 36-45
000f6527 - Nightingale Blade 46+
0007e5c3 - Nightingale Bow 1-18
000f6529 - Nightingale Bow 19-26
000f652a - Nightingale Bow 27-35
000f652b - Nightingale Bow 36-45
000f652c - Nightingale Bow 46+
0005db86 - Nightingale Armour 1-18
000fcc0e - Nightingale Armour 19-31
000fcc0f - Nightingale Armour 32+
000fcc0c - Nightingale Boots 1-18
0005db85 - Nightingale Boots 19-31
000fcc0d - Nightingale Boots 32+
0005db87 - Nightingale Gloves 1-18
000fcc10 - Nightingale Gloves 19-31
000fcc11 - Nightingale Gloves 32+
0005db88 - Nightingale Hood 1-18
000fcc13 - Nightingale Hood 19-31
000fcc12 - Nightingale Hood 32+
0009dff7 - Amulet of Articulation 1 (NB: This item is bugged and is handed out at random instead of at a specific level)
000f6904 - Amulet of Articulation 2
000f690d - Amulet of Articulation 3
000f690e - Amulet of Articulation 4
000f690f - Amulet of Articulation 5
000f6910 - Amulet of Articulation 6
000f6911 - Amulet of Articulation 7
0009e023 - Shield of Solitude 1-17
0010eb62 - Shield of Solitude 18-24
0010eb64 - Shield of Solitude 25-31
0010eb63 - Shield of Solitude 32-39
0010eb65 - Shield of Solitude 40+
Other Unique Items
0006A13C - Keening
00035369 - Staff of Magnus
000956B5 - Wuuthrad
0010F570 - Archmage Robes
00052794 - Ebony Mail
0002D773 - The Gauldur Amulet
000C891D - The Necromancer's Amulet
0002AC60 - Hircine's Ring
000e41d8 - Shield of Ysgramor
000FC5BF - Targe of the Blooded
0003AEB9 - Blades Sword
000d2afe - Aegisbane
0009ccdc - Blade of Woe
000a4dce - Bloodthorn
000c1989 - Bolar's Oathblade
000ab705 - Bow of the Hunt
0008ffdf - Eduj
00017059 - Firiniel's End
000c0186 - Froki's Bow
00094a2b - Ghostblade
000ae085 - The Longhammer
001019d4 - Notched Pickaxe
0008ffde - Okin
000ae086 - Poacher's Axe
000ab703 - Red Eagle's Blade
0006af63 - Trollsbane
000b994e - Valdyr's Lucky Dagger
0006ea8b - Windshear
000f494e - Ancient Helmet of the Unburned
000c5809 - The Bonds of Matrimony
000c72e8 - Charmed Necklace
000f9904 - Diadem of the Savant
0010a06a - Gloves of the Pugilist
000295f3 - Helm of Yngol
00107e2d - Kyne's Token
00096d9b - Morvath's Boots
0006b218 - Muiri's Ring
00109c11 - Mythic Dawn Robes
00068b83 - Nightweaver's Band
000a4dcd - Predator's Grace
000233d0 - Saarthal Amulet
000f1b33 - Savos Aren's Amulet
00024cff - Silver Blood Family Ring
000f5981 - Tumberlane Gloves
00102019 - The White Phial (Magic Resist)
0010201a - The White Phial (Increase Stamina)
0010201b - The White Phial (Reduces Detection)
0010201c - The White Phial (Increase Magicka)
0010201d - The White Phial (Increase One Handed Damage)
0010201e - The White Phial (Restore Health)
0004D6E7 - Dragon Priest Mask (Hevnoraak)
00100767 - Dragon Priest Mask (Krosis)
00061C8B - Dragon Priest Mask (Morokei)
00061CA5 - Dragon Priest Mask (Nahkriin)
00061CC2 - Dragon Priest Mask (Otar)
00061CC0 - Dragon Priest Mask (Rahgot)
00061CC9 - Dragon Priest Mask (Vokun)
00061CAB - Dragon Priest Mask (Volsung)
00061CD6 - Dragon Priest Mask (Konahrik)
000eafd0 - Armour of the Old Gods
000eafd3 - Boots of the Old Gods
000eafd2 - Gauntlets of the Old Gods
000eafd1 - Helmet of the Old Gods
00108544 - Linwe's Armour
00108543 - Linwe's Boots
00108545 - Linwe's Gloves
00108546 - Linwe's Hood
000D3AC2 - Thieves' Guild Boots
000D3AC3 - Thieves' Guild Armour
000D3AC4 - Thieves' Guild Gloves
000D3AC5 - Thieves' Guild Hood
000e35d7 - Guild Master's Armour
000e35d6 - Guild Master's Boots
000e35d8 - Guild Master's Gloves
000e35d9 - Guild Master's Hood
000d2844 - Shrouded Armour
000d2845 - Shrouded Boots
000d2842 - Shrouded Cowl
0005abc4 - Shrouded Cowl (Maskless)
000d2843 - Shrouded Gloves
000e1f15 - Ancient Shrouded Armour
000e1f14 - Ancient Shrouded Boots
000e1f17 - Ancient Shrouded Cowl
000e1f16 - Ancient Shrouded Gloves
000cee70 - Jester's Boots
000cee6e - Jester's Clothes
000cee74 - Jester's Gloves
000cee72 - Jester's Hat
0006492a - Cicero's Boots
0006492c - Cicero's Clothes
0006492d - Cicero's Gloves
0006492e - Cicero's Hat
Hide Items
00013911 - Hide Armour
00013910 - Hide Boots
00013912 - Hide Bracers
00013913 - Hide Helmet
00013914 - Hide Shield
Leather Items
0003619e - Leather Armour
0001b3a2 - Studded Armour
00013920 - Leather Boots
00013921 - Leather Bracers
00013922 - Leather Helmet
Elven Items
0001399E - Elven Dagger
0001399F - Elven Greatsword
000139A0 - Elven Mace
000139A1 - Elven Sword
0001399C - Elven Battleaxe
0001399D - Elven Bow
000139A2 - Elven Warhammer
0001399B - Elven War Axe
000139BD - Elven Arrow
000896a3 - Elven Armour
0001391a - Elven Boots
0001391c - Elven Gauntlets
0001391d - Elven Helmet
0001391e - Elven Shield
Scaled Items
0001b3a3 - Scaled Armour
0001b39f - Scaled Boots
0001b3a0 - Scaled Bracers
0001b3a1 - Scaled Helmet
Glass Items
000139A3 - Glass War Axe
000139A4 - Glass Battleaxe
000139A5 - Glass Bow
000139A6 - Glass Dagger
000139A7 - Glass Greatsword
000139A8 - Glass Mace
000139A9 - Glass Sword
000139AA - Glass Warhammer
000139BE - Glass Arrow
00013939 - Glass Armour
00013938 - Glass Boots
0001393a - Glass Gauntlets
0001393b - Glass Helmet
0001393c - Glass Shield
Dragonscale Items
0001393e - Dragonscale Armour
0001393d - Dragonscale Boots
0001393f - Dragonscale Gauntlets
00013940 - Dragonscale Helmet
00013941 - Dragonscale Shield
Iron Items
00012EB7 - Iron Sword
00013790 - Iron War Axe
0001397E - Iron Dagger
00013981 - Iron Warhammer
00013982 - Iron Mace
00013988 - Iron Warhammer
0001359D - Iron Greatsword
00012e49 - Iron Armour
00013948 - Banded Iron Armour
00012e4b - Iron Boots
00012e46 - Iron Gauntlets
00012e4d - Iron Helmet
00012eb6 - Iron Shield
0001394b - Banded Iron Shield
Imperial Items
00013841 - Imperial Bow
000135B8 - Imperial Sword
000135BA - Imperial Shield
000f6f23 - Steel Imperial Gauntlets
Steel Items
00013983 - Steel War Axe
00013984 - Steel Battleaxe
00013986 - Steel Dagger
00013987 - Steel Greatsword
00013988 - Steel Mace
00013989 - Steel Sword
0001398A - Steel Warhammer
00013952 - Steel Armour
000f6f22 - Steel Armour (alternate appearance)
000f6f21 - Steel Shin Boots
00013951 - Steel Cuffed Boots
00013953 - Steel Gauntlets
00013954 - Steel Helmet
000f6f24 - Steel Horned Helmet
00013955 - Steel Shield
Skyforge Steel Items
0009F25C - Skyforge Steel Sword
0009F25D - Skyforge Steel Dagger
0009F25E - Skyforge Steel Greatsword
0009F25F - Skyforge Steel Battleaxe
0009F260 - Skyforge Steel War Axe
Dwarven Items
00013994 - Dwarven Battleaxe
00013995 - Dwarven Bow
00013996 - Dwarven Dagger
00013997 - Dwarven Greatsword
00013998 - Dwarven Mace
00013999 - Dwarven Sword
00013993 - Dwarven War Axe
0001399A - Dwarven Warhammer
0001394d - Dwarven Armour
0001394c - Dwarven Boots
0001394e - Dwarven Gauntlets
0001394f - Dwarven Helmet
00013950 - Dwarven Shield
Steel Plate Items
0001395c - Steel Plate Armour
0001395b - Steel Plate Boots
0001395d - Steel Plate Gauntlets
0001395e - Steel Plate Helmet
Orcish Items
0001398B - Orcish War Axe
0001398C - Orcish Battle Axe
0001398D - Orcish Bow
0001398E - Orcish Dagger
0001398F - Orcish Greatsword
00013990 - Orcish Mace
00013991 - Orcish Sword
00013992 - Orcish Warhammer
000139BB - Orcish Arrow
00013957 - Orcish Armour
00013956 - Orcish Boots
00013958 - Orcish Gauntlets
00013959 - Orcish Helmet
00013946 - Orcish Shield
Ebony Items
000139B1 - Ebony Sword
000139AD - Ebony Bow
000139B2 - Ebony Warhammer
000139B0 - Ebony Mace
000139AC - Ebony Battleaxe
000139AB - Ebony War Axe
000139AF - Ebony Greatsword
000139AE - Ebony Dagger
000139BF - Ebony Arrow
00013961 - Ebony Armour
00013960 - Ebony Boots
00013962 - Ebony Gauntlets
00013963 - Ebony Helmets
00013964 - Ebony Shield
Dragonplate Items
00013966 - Dragonplate Armour
00013965 - Dragonplate Boots
00013967 - Dragonplate Gauntlets
00013969 - Dragonplate Helmet
00013968 - Dragonplate Shield
Daedric Items
000139B3 - Daedric War Axe
000139B4 - Daedric Battleaxe
000139B5 - Daedric Bow
000139B6 - Daedric Dagger
000139B7 - Daedric Greatsword
000139B8 - Daedric Mace
000139B9 - Daedric Sword
000139BA - Daedric Warhammer
000139C0 - Daedric Arrow
0001396b - Daedric Armour
0001396a - Daedric Boots
0001396c - Daedric Gauntlets
0001396d - Daedric Helmet
0001396e - Daedric Shield
Ancient Nord Items
000302CA - Ancient Nord Bow
0001CB64 - Ancient Nord Battle Axe
0002C672 -Ancient Nord War Axe
000236A5 - Ancient Nord Greatsword
0002C66F - Ancient Nord Sword
Falmer Items
00038340 - Falmer Bow
000302CD - Falmer War Axe
0002E6D1 - Falmer Sword
000b83cb - Falmer Armour
000b83cd - Falmer Boots
000b83cf - Falmer Gauntlets
0004c3cb - Falmer Helmet
0005c06c - Falmer Shield
Forsworn Items
000CC829 - Forsworn Axe
000CADE9 - Forsworn Sword
000CEE9B - Forsworn Bow
000CEE9E - Forsworn Arrow
000CC826 - Forsworn Staff