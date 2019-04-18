Ark: Survival Evolved cheats and console commands

Tired of the goody two-shoes dino life? There's a solution: Ark cheats. Dinosaur sim Ark: Survival Evolved lets you enter all sorts of console commands to enable god mode, level up, teleport, spawn items, instantly tame dinosaurs, unlock all engrams, and more. These Ark cheats are for singleplayer mode, or for multiplayer mode if you're the server admin (or if you've been given the server admin password). Otherwise you can't use them online. And if you're looking to further tweak your experience, check out our guide to the best Ark mods.

You can access the console in Ark by pressing the Tab key—you'll see a narrow box open at the very bottom of your screen. That's where you'll be typing in the cheats. To close the console, press Tab again.

In singleplayer mode, just type the cheats to enable them. In multiplayer, if you have the admin password, you'll need to type 'EnableCheats <password>' before you can use cheats. Some cheats (while playing on a server) will require the prefix 'admincheat'. In singleplayer, you don't need to worry about a prefix. Just type them and press Enter.

The cheats are written in bold below (and they're not case-sensitive).

Ark cheats: Player commands

God - Toggles godmode, protects you from all damage (except drowning)

InfiniteStats - Refills health, stamina, oxygen, food, and water

GMBuff - Godmode plus infinitestats and additional experience points

EnemyInvisible - All creatures ignore you, even when attacked

LeaveMeAlone - Combines the cheats God, InfiniteStats and EnemyInvisible



ChangeSize <value> - Changes your size by this multiplier, the default value is 1

Fly - Lets you fly. Use 'Walk' to disable

Ghost - Activates noclip mode. Use 'Walk' to disable

GiveEngrams - Unlocks all crafting recipes

GiveEngramsTekOnly - Gives you all Tek engrams

GiveColors - Gives you a quantity of each dye

DoTame - Tames targeted dinosaur (if it's tamable)

ForceTame - Tames targeted dino, and dino is rideable even without saddle

ForceTameAOE <Radius> - Tames dinos in specified radius (default is 2000)

Ark cheats: Spawn armor and weapons

GiveArmorSet <Tier> <Quality> - Gives you full armor set for the specified tier and equips it

Armor tiers options can be entered as a number or word, as follows:

0 (or Cloth)

1 (or Chitin)

2 (or Metal or Flak)

3 (or Tek)

And also Hide, Fur, Desert, Ghillie, Riot, Scuba, Hazard

Armor quality options are: Primitive, Ramshackle, Apprentice, Journeyman, Mastercraft, Ascendant, Alpha

GiveWeaponSet <Tier> <Quality> - Gives you all weapons in specified tier

Weapon tier options can be entered as a number or word, and are as follows:

0 (or Primitive): Bow, Pike, Spear, Bola

1 (or Basic) Assault Rifle, Shotgun, Longneck Rifle, Sword, Grenade

2 (or Advanced) Compound Bow, Fabricated Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, C4 Charge

3 (or Tek) Tek Grenade, Tek Rifle, Tek Railgun, Tek Sword

Weapon quality options are same as the options for armor, as listed above.

GiveItemSet <Tier> - Gives you all items in specified tier

Item tiers are can be a number or word, and are as follows:

0: 90 Cooked Meat, 200 Stimberry, 2 Waterskin

1: 2 Water Jar, 200 Stimberry, 90 Cooked Meat, 100 Medical Brew

2: 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew, 100 Cactus Broth, 60 Cooked Meat Jerky, 2 Canteen

3: 5 Shadow Steak Saute, 5 Enduro Stew, 5 Focal Chili, 5 Lazarus Chowder, 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew, 100 Cactus Broth, 90 Cooked Meat Jerky

Food: 30 Cooked Meat Jerky, 30 Prime Meat Jerky

Water: Canteen Refill

Brews: 100 Medical Brew, 100 Energy Brew

Ark cheats: Spawn items

These commands allow you to give a specific item to yourself or another player.

For a full list of Ark item ID numbers, see this list.

GiveItem <BlueprintPath> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint>

GiveItemNum <ItemNum> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint>

GiveItemToPlayer <PlayerID> <BlueprintPath> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint>

GiveItemNumToPlayer <PlayerID> <ItemNum> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint>

Setting ForceBlueprint to 'true' or '1' will give the blueprint, while setting it to 'false' or '0' will add the item itself.

GiveResources - Add 50 units of each resource to you inventory.

Ark cheats: Dinosaurs

For Ark creature ID numbers, see this list.

Summon <type> - Spawns a specified creature at your location.

SummonTamed <type> - Spawns a tamed creature at your location.

GMSummon <"type"> <level> - Spawns a tamed creature of a set level

GiveDinoSet <tier> <quantity> - Spawns set of dinos with saddles.

Tier options can be entered as a number or word, as follows:

0: Raptor, Dilo, Trike

1: Raptor, Carnotaurus, Thylacoleo

2: Rex, Spino, Paracer, Therizinosaur

3: Rex, Rex with Tek Saddle, Daeodon, Yutyrannus, Therizinosaur

Flyers: Pteranodon, Tapejara with Tek Saddle, Argentavis, Quetzal

Mek: 3 Meks, one with each module

SiegeMek: Mek, M.S.C.M., Element, Cannon Shell (Extinction)

MissleMek: Mek, M.R.L.M., Element, Rocketpod

ShieldMek: Mek, M.D.S.M., Element

Argent: Argentavis

Extinction: Enforcer, Gasbags, Snow Owl, Gacha, Managarmr, Velonasaur

Ark cheats: Teleport

TPCoords <Lat> <Lon> <Altitude> - Moves you to a specified place instantly. You can find a list of Ark's coordinates here. There's also a map you can mouseover for coordinates here.

Teleport - Moves you forward until you collide with something

TeleportPlayerIDToMe <PlayerID> - Moves a specified player to you

TeleportPlayerNameToMe <PlayerName> - Moves a specified player to you

TeleportToPlayer <PlayerID> - Moves you to a specified player

Ark cheats: Creative Mode

Creative Mode removes weight restrictions and crafting requirements, unlocks all engrams, and grants godmore and infinitestats. Also lets you toggle flight by double-tapping your jump key.

GiveCreativeMode - Sets you in creative mode

GiveCreativeModeToTarget - Toggles creative mode for players you are targeting

GiveCreativeModeToPlayer <PlayerID> - Toggles creative mode for a player using their ID

Ark cheats: Weather and time

These are pretty self-explanatory, and different expansions may have different cheats for weather.

The Island expansion:

starttime

stoptime

heatwave

coldfront

makeitrain

fogitup

Scorched Earth expansion:

start_superheat

stop_superheat

start_sandstorm

stop_sandstorm

start_electricalstorm

stop_electricalstorm

start_rain

stop_rain

Ragnarok expansion:

start rain

stop rain

start electricalstorm

stop electricalstorm

start sandstorm

stop sandstorm

start superheat

stop superheat

start_volcano

Aberration expansion:

startquake

stopquake

Extinction expansion:

start meteors