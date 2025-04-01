Schedule 1 cheats and console commands for infinite money and free ingredients

Schedule 1 is all about slowly climbing your way to the top of Hyland Point's criminal underground, but there's a lot of busy work along the way. There's a long list of Schedule 1 console commands and cheats that can help you skip the tedious parts of the simulated drug business and focus on the exciting stuff instead.

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Even if you don't intend to cheat your way into becoming a criminal kingpin, you can still make use of some pretty practical console commands to make solo play less of a hassle and give yourself a head start compared to the other aspiring dealers out there. You don't get to the top without breaking a few rules along the way.

How to use Schedule 1 cheats

Schedule 1's console commands work just like you'd expect, so there's a good chance that you'll already be familiar with the cheating process in this game. You do have to toggle them on first, though. Unlike some other games, they don't disable Steam achievements once in use.

How to use console commands in Schedule 1

Toggle the cheat console on in he settings menu. (Image credit: TVGS)

Before you can use console commands in Schedule 1, you have to enable them in the game's settings menu. To do so, press Esc to pause the game. From there, open the settings menu and navigate to the game tab. You can toggle console commands on from by clicking the bubble next to "Console."

An in-game list of commands is also included in that menu screen underneath the toggle. That list comes with examples of each console command in action, too, which can help you solve any issues you have in case you're inputting the wrong phrases or numbers.

Once you've enabled console command in Schedule 1, you can press the tilde (~) key to bring up the command line at the top of your screen. That's all there is to it!

All Schedule 1 cheats

(Image credit: TVGS)

There are quite a few different console commands at your disposal in Schedule 1, and they can affect you, other NPCs, or the world itself depending on the specified cheat. Console commands with an "X" require you to input a specific item name or variable type, while commands with a "#" require a numerical input. Some console commands require specific phrases or item names as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console Command Effect freecam Toggles free camera mode. save Saves the game. settime Changes the time of day to a specified 24-hour time. give Gives a set quantity of a specified item. clearinventory Clears your inventory. changecash Changes your cash balance by the specified amount. changebalance Changes your online balance by the specified amount. addxp Adds a specified amount of XP. spawnvehicle Spawns the specified vehicle. setmovespeed Changes your movement speed multiplier. setjumpforce Changes your jump force multiplier. teleport Teleports you to a specified location. setowned Sets a specified property as owned. packageproduct Packaged the currently equipped product. setstaminareserve Changes your stamina reserve (100 default). raisewanted Raises your wanted level. lowerwanted Lowers your wanted level. clearwanted Clears your wanted level. sethealth Sets your health to the specified number (100 default). settimescale Changes the time scale (1 default). setvar Changes the value of a specified variable. setqueststate Changes the state of the specified quest. setquestentrystate Changes the state of a specific quest entry. setunlocked Unlocks the specified NPC. setemotion Changes your facial expression. setrelationship Changes the relationship scalar of the specified NPC (0-5 range). addemployee Adds the specified employee type to the given property. setdiscovered Specifies the product as discovered. growplants Fully grows all plants in the game world. setlawintensity Sets the intensity of law enforcement activity (0-10 scale). setquality Sets the quality of the currently equipped product. bind Binds the given console command to a specified key. unbind Removes the given bind. clearbinds Clears all keybinds. hideui Hides the on-screen UI. disable Disables the specified object. enable Enables the specified object. endtutorial Ends the tutorial immediately (only works if you're currently in the tutorial). disablenpcasset Disables the given asset under all NPCs. showfps Shows the FPS counter. hidefps Hides the FPS counter.

Schedule 1 infinite money glitch

(Image credit: TVGS)

While you can just use certain console commands above to adjust your bank balance, there's also an infinite money cheat that will line your pockets with fat stacks of cash. It involves modifying one of the game's files with a minor tweak, letting you set your cash and online balances to whatever value you desire.

Schedule 1 money cheat

To get infinite money in Schedule 1, close the game and follow these steps:

Type "Run" in your Windows search bar and select open Type "%appdata%" and hit OK Go up one folder layer from the Roaming folder into the general AppData folder Navigate to the folder LocalLow > TVGS > Schedule 1 > Saves Open the folder named with a string of numbers, and then open your save game folder (SaveGame_1 unless you have multiple files) Right click the Money.json file and edit with Notepad Change "OnlineBalance" and "Networth" to whatever number you want Save the changes and open the game to verify

Once you load back into Schedule 1 after making these changes, you'll see that your bank account balance will be entirely different. There's no penalty for doing this cheat, so go wild!

Cheat Engine table for Schedule 1

(Image credit: TVGS)

Disclaimer A word of caution: You should only use Cheat Engine while playing offline; using the tool while online can result in bans from Valve Anti-Cheat and other anticheat programs. Be mindful when installing Cheat Engine that it will invite you to install additional 3rd party software which you can decline.

If console commands and money glitches aren't enough, then Schedule 1 is also compatible with Cheat Engine to enable even more specific tweaks and modifiers. All you have to do is download and install Cheat Engine. Once Cheat Engine is installed, download the cheat table here. Double click the CT file to open it.

From there, just click the PC icon with a magnifying glass in the top-left corner of Cheat Engine to open the process list. Make sure Schedule 1 is open and running, then select it from the process list. Choose to open it and then keep the list when prompted.

Now, all that's left to do is click the box next to "Enable (Auto-Attach Game Process)" and then "Initialize Mono" to start using cheats! You can toggle any cheats on and off by checking the boxes next to them. Some cheats also let you tweak the values they change, such as the custom field of view cheat or player movement speed modifier.

Schedule 1 Cheat Engine table

If you use the cheat table that we recommend, then these are the Cheat Engine tweaks that you can use with Schedule 1.