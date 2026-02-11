Fallout's co-creator again recalls nixing 'Terminator-style' robots in the original game, which has me rubbing my chin real hard at Fallout 4's entire plot: 'Mr Handy and Terminator robot do not belong in the same universe'

News
By published

Talking raccoons also do not belong there, it turns out.

Liberty Prime throwing a nuke
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Tim Cain is back with another YouTube video and that means two things. The first: my career, such as it is, can continue for at least another day. The second: it's time for some delicious original Fallout reflections.

Today's video was a discussion on tone in games, and the responsibility that game directors have to keep their settings coherent. Sometimes, that means shooting down ideas that aren't bad, maybe they're good, but that just don't work with the tone a particular game is going for. By way of example, he offers up the time he shot down the notion of Terminator-esque murderbots in Fallout.

Cain's mentioned this briefly before—notably in an earlier video on Fallout's biggest influences—but he puts it in a bit more context here. "In Fallout… making the original game, somebody wanted a Terminator-style robot. You know, an endoskeleton and chonk chonk chonk. And I'm like: 'That does not belong in here. We're a '50s imagining of the future! Go look at Mr Handy. Mr Handy and Terminator robot do not belong in the same universe! At least, not the tone of our universe.'"

Tone In Video Games - YouTube Tone In Video Games - YouTube
Watch On

I can put the dots together, Tim, don't you worry. Fallout 5 confirmed: this one's about some sort of raccoon slave revolt.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.