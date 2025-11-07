Attention parents of Roblox kids: I regret to inform you they are making a Grow a Garden movie

News
By published

Have some popcorn while you watch corn grow.

A Roblox character stands in front of a spiky yellow plant in garden plots
(Image credit: The Garden Game, Roblox)

Grow a Garden is huge. As Ted pointed out earlier this year, it's a little hard to comprehend that a free to play idle gardening game for Roblox made in a couple days by a teenager is more popular than any game you've ever played in your entire life. But it's true. By reported concurrent player counts, Grow a Garden is bigger than PUBG ever was on Steam, by far. It's even bigger than Fortnite.

So, as Hollywood rushes to convert pretty much every game from Call of Duty to The Sims into beaucoup boxoffice bucks, I have some sad but not-unexpected news to deliver to the parents of all those Roblox-obsessed kiddies.

I installed Roblox and played Grow a Garden myself for the first time this morning and look, I get it. I could easily spend hours buying seeds and growing veggies and selling them—which is why I'm uninstalling Roblox the very same morning I installed it for the first time.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.