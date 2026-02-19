First Monopoly, then Catan, and now Netflix has announced a movie based on the Ticket to Ride board game

Maybe we'll eventually get a fantasy drama called Game of Checkers.

Another day, another example of Netflix continuing to expand its roster of film and TV projects by walking into the board game aisle of a Target, pointing at a random box, and going: "That one."

Last April Netflix successfully bid for the rights to make a reality series based on board game Monopoly, and followed that up in October when it announced it was working on multiple "scripted and unscripted" projects based on the Settlers of Catan board game.

(Oh, also, if you're wondering why Will Forte, Bowen Yang, and Kristen Wiig are in the image up top—they haven't been announced as part of this movie. It's from a video I've included down below.)

Personally, I'd have preferred something like, oh, I dunno, a third season of Mindhunter—but hey, I'm not in charge of Netflix. (At least not yet.) I'm not sure what kind of film Ticket to Ride will make, but I did enjoy this TV adaptation of the game from a Saturday Night Live Sketch in 2024:

