Poppy Playtime becomes Steam's global top seller and doubles its all-time peak player count record

Everyone wants to play with Chapter 5's "Wrongside Outimals."

Are you ready to step back inside the abandoned toy factory at Playtime Co.? Sure, it's creepy down there, but what's the worst that could happen? It's not like the toys are going to come to life and hug you to death, right? Ha ha! Ha ha ha. Ha.

It sure looks like a lot of people are turning down the lights and carefully tiptoeing into the latest chapter of Poppy Playtime. With the launch of Chapter 5 today, the first-person horror puzzle adventure has become Steam's global top seller and smashed its own peak player count record.

As for the horror game screeching to the top of the Steam global sellers list, that's probably partly because there's a big cuddly Poppy Playtime Toybox Bundle, where you can buy Chapters 2, 3, and 4 at 50% off. (Chapter 1 is free—that's how they get ya hooked.) The new Chapter 5, meanwhile, is $19.99.

