Poppy Playtime becomes Steam's global top seller and doubles its all-time peak player count record

Are you ready to step back inside the abandoned toy factory at Playtime Co.? Sure, it's creepy down there, but what's the worst that could happen? It's not like the toys are going to come to life and hug you to death, right? Ha ha! Ha ha ha. Ha.

It sure looks like a lot of people are turning down the lights and carefully tiptoeing into the latest chapter of Poppy Playtime. With the launch of Chapter 5 today, the first-person horror puzzle adventure has become Steam's global top seller and smashed its own peak player count record.

According to SteamDB, the release of Chapter 4 in January 2025 drew a peak of 25,128 terrified players, but Chapter 5 more than doubled that today with 52,866 concurrents. That's a lot of people having the bejeebers scared out of them by Poppy Playtime's creepy cast of characters, which includes the Prototype, a dark and deadly doll made of both organic and mechanical parts, last seen (or glimpsed, at least) in Chapter 4.

As for the horror game screeching to the top of the Steam global sellers list, that's probably partly because there's a big cuddly Poppy Playtime Toybox Bundle, where you can buy Chapters 2, 3, and 4 at 50% off. (Chapter 1 is free—that's how they get ya hooked.) The new Chapter 5, meanwhile, is $19.99.

Want to spend more time with Poppy, Huggy Wuggy, and the rest of those misfit toys in the Playtime gang? Here's the trailer for Chapter 5, a commercial for some adorable "Wrongside Outimals," cute critters that are sewn up with their insides on the outside. But they're still cute! And there's nothing ominous about them at all!

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 - Wrongside Outimals Commercial - YouTube Watch On