Poppy Playtime becomes Steam's global top seller and doubles its all-time peak player count record
Everyone wants to play with Chapter 5's "Wrongside Outimals."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Are you ready to step back inside the abandoned toy factory at Playtime Co.? Sure, it's creepy down there, but what's the worst that could happen? It's not like the toys are going to come to life and hug you to death, right? Ha ha! Ha ha ha. Ha.
It sure looks like a lot of people are turning down the lights and carefully tiptoeing into the latest chapter of Poppy Playtime. With the launch of Chapter 5 today, the first-person horror puzzle adventure has become Steam's global top seller and smashed its own peak player count record.
According to SteamDB, the release of Chapter 4 in January 2025 drew a peak of 25,128 terrified players, but Chapter 5 more than doubled that today with 52,866 concurrents. That's a lot of people having the bejeebers scared out of them by Poppy Playtime's creepy cast of characters, which includes the Prototype, a dark and deadly doll made of both organic and mechanical parts, last seen (or glimpsed, at least) in Chapter 4.
As for the horror game screeching to the top of the Steam global sellers list, that's probably partly because there's a big cuddly Poppy Playtime Toybox Bundle, where you can buy Chapters 2, 3, and 4 at 50% off. (Chapter 1 is free—that's how they get ya hooked.) The new Chapter 5, meanwhile, is $19.99.
Want to spend more time with Poppy, Huggy Wuggy, and the rest of those misfit toys in the Playtime gang? Here's the trailer for Chapter 5, a commercial for some adorable "Wrongside Outimals," cute critters that are sewn up with their insides on the outside. But they're still cute! And there's nothing ominous about them at all!
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.