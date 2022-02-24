How co-op works in Elden Ring

Wondering how Elden Ring co-op works so you can summon your friends? If you're already making your way through the vast world of the Lands Between, chances are you've already come across messages left by other players—with varying degrees of helpfulness.

Elden Ring's online elements are entirely optional, but if you're new to Souls games, you might be put off by the thought of invading players making an already-difficult game even more tricky. Luckily, you have control over when players can join your game, and you can miss out on hints and clues left by others if you opt to play offline. If you're ready to find out more about Elden Ring multiplayer, here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring co-op: How to enable or disable multiplayer

You're given the option to play online or offline at the start of the game. You can change this at any time through the Network section of the Systems tab in the menu, though you'll need to restart the game for changes to take effect.

How to summon other players

There are a couple of ways to summon other players into your game. Note: If you want to play with a friend, you'll both need to set up the same password in the multiplayer section of the main menu.

Summon Signs

To reveal Summon Signs left by other players in the Lands Between, you'll need to use the item Furlcalling Finger Remedy. This is a crafted item that uses Erdleaf Flowers that can be found on bushes throughout the game. Once used, you'll be able to see any Summon Signs left by other players. To make it, you'll have to buy the Crafting Kit from Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh just after the Stranded Graveyard.

Pay attention to the colour of the Summoning Sign, too—yellow signs are cooperative players, but red signs signify players looking to challenge you. If you want to create your own Summon Sign to join another player's game to help, you need to use the Tarnished's Furled Finger item.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Summon Pools

These are located next to Martyr Effigies—creepy-looking statues with its arms outstretched. They are found in various places throughout the Lands Between and are generally located near bosses and dungeon entrances. These effigies signal the presence of a Summoning Pool, which you can then interact with to see a list of other players that have submitted their Summon Signs to it.

You don't need a Furlcalling Finger Remedy to access and use Summoning Pools, though you'll need the Small Golden Effigy item if you want to send your own Summon Sign to the Pool. You can get this at the first Martyr Effigy just outside the entrance to the Stranded Graveyard.