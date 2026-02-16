The best King's Field-likes on PC

FromSoftware's King's Field was an astonishingly immersive RPG for 1994, a dark fantasy where every object was something that could be examined up close and from all angles. Every herb. Every skeleton. Every treasure chest and trap.

These first-person visual wonders weren't contained within some artificially restrictive turn-based RPG, tile-based dungeon crawl, or hemmed in by an intrusive framerate-saving UI. Players were free to explore the deadly domain however they pleased. Monsters could sneak up from behind, ledges could be cautiously peered over, painful surprises could swoop in from above, and coins could be collected off the floor.

That turned heads at a time when Chrono Trigger was still months away from making its Super Nintendo debut, even if the latter proved to be more timeless. But what kept people playing King's Field long after, through sequels and spiritually similar FromSoft RPGs and even into fan games created years later, was the series' enthralling atmosphere and unforgiving difficulty. The chance to be left alone in the dark and made to wander an environment so hostile there was a real chance the ground underfoot could kill, or approaching the wrong thing from the wrong angle could prove fatal.

The awkward controls, with camera movement tied to the PlayStation's shoulder buttons (a necessity in pre-analogue pad times, yet retained after) and sword swings imagined as slow, stamina-sapping motions, were features, not bugs. It should be difficult to hit something crawling along the floor. Spotting a monster hanging from the ceiling should take conscious thought and additional effort. Fighting should feel tense and deadly.

Like the Souls games that came after it, the series challenges players to defy seemingly impossible odds. Every step forwards through these tantalisingly freeform and often unmapped places feels like a small victory. Half-revealed mysteries and well-hidden secrets give seemingly simplistic stone corridors and magic swords meaning, every small and often charmingly lo-poly detail one part of a larger tapestry.

Something glinting in the distance is an invitation to push ahead, in spite of the dangers.

Thankfully this ethos is more than gaming history. Fans have eagerly picked up where FromSoftware left off, creating a new batch of nightmarish horrors and inhospitable locations for PC gamers to pick their way through. All of the following take King's Field's template and run with it, emphasising their own favourite aspects of the series' timeless design.

Lunacid: Atmosphere is everything

After the end of the world.

Developer: Kira LLC | Release date: 2023 | Steam Deck: Verified | Link: Steam

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kira LLC) (Image credit: Kira LLC) (Image credit: Kira LLC) (Image credit: Kira LLC)

King's Field + Ultima Underworld

Controls like: A sports car fresh off the lot (as long as you put points in the Speed stat)

Lunacid does an incredible job of capturing one of the most alluring yet intangible parts of King's Field's style: an almost soul-crushingly melancholy mood. Playing this feels a lot like turning up to your own post-apocalyptic funeral, where everything's already broken and it's too late to fix it. And somehow the game manages to convey this feeling while using fewer polygons for an entire room than AAA games expend on someone's left nostril.

Everything feels old and worn and never less than deeply unsettling, the low level of detail only encouraging your imagination to fill in the polygonal blanks. Silent micro-stories are found everywhere, past tragedies hinted at through subtle visual choices. Disfigured bodies sit in serene prayer. A sea of blood stretches out into the dark, gravestones jutting out above the surface. Cloth bandages are found inside filthy straw-strewn cells.

Lunacid runs as deep as the choking shadows found around every corner. Every suspicious nook seems to hide a secret. Sanity can have an impact on how tangible certain beings are, and even the phases of the moon matter, strengthening and weakening certain monsters. Nothing is as straightforward as it seems, every new session leading to some new discovery or unexpected (and probably deadly) surprise.

Verho - Curse of Faces: The joys of an unfolding landscape

Enthusiasm for exploration.

Developer: Kasur Games | Release date: 2025 | Steam Deck: Verified | Link: Steam

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kasur Games) (Image credit: Kasur Games) (Image credit: Kasur Games) (Image credit: Kasur Games)

King's Field + Dark Souls 2

Controls like: A sensible station wagon in a forsaken kingdom

There's all of the classic FromSoftware paraphernalia in here—a slightly awkward magic system, highly stylised NPCs with no real faces, aggressive plants, poison lakes—but what makes this game stand out is how interconnected it all is. Right from the start there's always some shortcut-creating ladder to kick down, a locked door to keep in mind for later, or a fast travel-enabling magical statue to make a slightly desperate dash for as monsters close in behind. Every step forward is an opportunity to either build a convenient path back to safety, or forge ahead into the unknown, torch in hand. With time and practice an initial panicked sprint past dead bodies and previously unseen monsters becomes a place to fight through for key items, then a place to cautiously explore for unlockable paths and links to new areas, then somewhere to farm monsters for XP and boldly explore for secrets.

Enigmatic NPCs can often be found sitting by campfires or resting in quieter spots, ready to give these areas context, or to offer a reason to push on into dangerous territory. Maybe they can open an otherwise impassable door if they're given a special item found in a dangerous area, warn people away from a nearby deathtrap, or offer tantalising hints for upcoming mysteries. There's always a new road to travel, a new opportunity to explore.

Monomyth: Improvisation and interactivity above all

It's supposed to be on fire. Honest.

Developer: Rat Tower | Release date: 2024 (early access) | Steam Deck: Playable | Link: Steam

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rat Tower) (Image credit: Rat Tower) (Image credit: Rat Tower)

King's Field + Dark Messiah of Might and Magic

Controls like: American muscle in a demolition derby

Monomyth may eschew the faux-retro look used to great effect by many Field-likes, but is no less atmospheric or authentic for its modern extravagances. Flames cast long shadows in the gloom, magical auras distort reality itself, and cool mists pool around armoured ankles. More impressive than the graphics is the fact that none of this additional detail is just for show. Enemies can see better in well lit areas, which can lead to some interesting torch-pilfering/light-dousing tactics. Bloodstained bandages can be washed in clean water, and a fish can be cooked simply by placing it near a fire or grill and then waiting for the heat to work its magic, the food visibly charring in the process.

Creative exploration isn't just possible, it's encouraged. Boxes can be stacked and stood on, creating shortcuts that officially don't exist. There's a good chance a locked door can be picked open, or even smashed to pieces or set alight. A metal cup on a desk is more than simple decoration—it can be picked up and hurled through iron bars, triggering the pressure plate on the other side, creating an unscripted workaround.

The correct solution to any problem is simply whatever happens to work.

Caput Mortum: Using friction as a feature

Better for being awkward.

Developer: WildArts Games | Release date: 2025 | Steam Deck: Playable | Link: Steam

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Black Lantern Collective) (Image credit: Black Lantern Collective) (Image credit: Black Lantern Collective) (Image credit: Black Lantern Collective)

King's Field + Amnesia

Controls like: A WWII anti-aircraft gun

Captum Mortum eagerly embraces the idea of being awkward to play, choosing to map turning and vertical camera movement to a controller's shoulder buttons (as King's Field games did) so the right analogue stick can dedicate itself to manoeuvring the player's right arm. It's deliberately clunky and difficult, and so much better for it. This virtual body is a physical presence; a clearly defined object within this alchemically-themed world, with all the natural limitations and restrictions that go with it. This means items can be out of arm's reach, even if they're within what every other game would insist was some kind of permissible interaction range.

It's not enough to jab "open" when near a door, the hand must be made to reach towards the handle first.Of course it should—how else would a door open? In other instances physical gestures must be mimicked with reasonable accuracy, and washing a wall with a sponge to reveal hidden secrets is an involved, manual act, rather than some forgettably generic command.

It's all the small things most games smooth away until they're easily ignored or forgotten, brought to the foreground and made interesting again. Simple interactions become satisfying tasks, and what would be stock actions elsewhere are transformed into unique, personal acts.

Labyrinth of the Demon King: Be afraid

Very afraid.

Developer: J.R. Hudepohl | Release date: 2025 | Steam Deck: Playable | Link: Steam