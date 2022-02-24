How to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

One of the coolest new features in FromSoftware's new open-world epic is being able to summon NPCs and friendly monsters using the Elden Ring Spirit Calling Bell. To use it you'll need to gather Spirit Ashes, which you can find throughout the world. It's quite easy to miss the Spirit Calling Bell if you're not careful, though, so in this guide, we'll cover how to get it.

Elden Ring Spirit Calling Bell: Where to find it

To get the Spirit Calling Bell, head to the Church or Elleh site of grace, which can be found north of the Stranded Graveyard as soon as you enter the main world. From there, head east up the main road and you'll eventually reach the Gatefront Ruins, which has a site of grace on either side. Take a rest at either of these sites and Melina will appear to you.

Melina will offer you a quest in exchange for your horse, Torrent, which you must accept. Finish the quest for her and then head back to the Church of Elleh, using the site of grace to advance to nighttime. When you get up, an NPC will appear and beckon you over.

This NPC is the witch, Renna. Have a chat with her and she'll give you the Spirit Calling Bell and Lone Wolf Ashes. You can say no, but you'll receive it no matter what you say to her, so it's best to speed things up by agreeing. Once the conversation is done and you have the bell, equip summoning ashes as a consumable. You can only use them in certain areas filled with enemies and they'll cost you FP like every other spell.

If you don't grab the Spirit Calling Bell from Renna, she will eventually stop appearing at the Church of Elleh, but after that point, you can buy the bell and the Lone Wolf Ashes from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold once Melina gives you access.