This Prime Day deal on a powerful webcam with Windows Hello support almost makes up for the lack of good webcams deals elsewhere

Save 28% ($55) Dell UltraSharp WB7022: was $199.99 now $144.99 at Amazon There's no doubt about it, the Dell UltraSharp WB7022 costs a pretty penny and is likely for many who need webcams. However, if you find yourself wanting 4K and want to unlock your PC with just your face, this deal is a bit of a game-changer on an excellent bit of tech. Key specs: 4K 30fps / 1080p 60 fps | Large Sony Starvistm CMOS sensor

The week coming up to Prime Day, I had my eye on a handful of heavy-hitter value webcams: the type that regularly see sales, and I was half expecting some of them to see brand new lows. The Obsbot Meet 2 and Tiny 2 Lite, plus the Emeet Pixy, to name just a few. However, I'm a little disappointed to find them at or even above previous sales prices.

Luckily, the Dell UltraSharp WB7022 has come to the rescue, dropping all the way down to $145 at Amazon right now. This works out to a $55 reduction (or just under 30%)

As we note in our review, you can use Windows Hello on this webcam, which means you can use your face to unlock your PC. That's a pretty neat alternative to a simple password, and it will save you a little bit of time each morning. However, Windows Hello support is just one part of an all-around solid package.

The large 4K Starvis CMOS sensor is fantastic, providing great quality video and pictures. It is worth noting, some apps don't support 4K, and for others, this webcam may be a bit overkill. However, if you're the type to hop in a meeting and maybe stream on the weekends too, you get a really smart and technically strong webcam with the UltraSharp.

In the software (which is easy to use), you can turn HDR on and off, change FOV settings, and adjust how the AI auto frames your face in each shot. Its cylindrical design looks neat and makes it feel a bit sturdy. It also has a magnetic privacy cap, should you not want your webcam to constantly stare at you.

We did, however, note in our time with it that UltraSharp's stand just isn't great. It works perfectly fine to hold the webcam up, but it only tilts up and down. If you think you will want to sit off-centre from the naturally parallel angle of your monitor, you may want a different stand or a different webcam entirely.

As well as this, it's worth pointing out that the UltraSharp does not have a built-in microphone. I don't know how often I've longed to use the included microphone on a webcam (I'd guess maybe once in the last year), but going entirely without does mean you are forced to pop on a pair of headphones or whip out a mic for even the briefest calls. To be honest, the lack of mic sounds like a bonus to me, as I never use it anyways, but your call.

With these caveats out of the way, it is an excellent webcam that performs well and is even more attractive with over $50 off.