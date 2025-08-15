PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

The world of 4K webcams feels like it's come on leaps and bounds in the last year or so. Despite this, 4K is still a mostly superfluous resolution for webcams to support right now. With some apps not even supporting 4K and other apps (looking at you, Discord) requiring you to pay more just for the privilege, many of those with 4K webcams will resort to 1080p anyway. Even if you want to buy one to make videos, you'd likely be better off with something more dedicated, as a 4K webcam is certainly a bit of a niche choice.

However, we are slowly starting to achieve price equilibrium, and some 4K webcams are perfectly decent just in 1080p mode. The first time I got hit with this feeling was when I was testing the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, and now with the Emeet Pixy, I feel it again.

For $160/£146, you not only get 4K resolution support with a Sony sensor, but you get AI tracking, plus a whole load of neat features. The Pixy is not just a barebones 4K webcam; it offers plenty of other reasons to grab one, and some of those are genuinely compelling.

The Emeet Pixy comes with dual cameras: One 4K imaging camera and one AI-assisted camera for better targeting and focus. This sounds neat in concept, but whether or not this design will stick around is going to depend on performance, and I can say autofocus and targeting felt about as accurate as the Tiny 2 Lite.

Emeet Pixy Specs (Image credit: Future) Supported Resolutions: 3840 x 2160 @ 30, 1920 x 1080 @ 60, 1280 x 720 @ 60, 640 x 480 @ 30

Field of View: 73°

Sensor: Sony 1/2.55” Image Sensor

Connection: USB Type-C

Dimensions: 56 x 43 x 22 mm

Weight: 120.5 g

Price: $160 | £146

In fact, the two webcams have comparable cameras across the board. They both have AI-based hand gesture control, they're both placed on a gimbal to allow them to spin around, and they both offer 4K in a relatively budget package.

In regard to picture quality, I prefer the Tiny 2 Lite. Placed side by side, with both pictures unedited, I find the Emeet to be a tad more saturated and more washed out. Lines feel sharper, reds feel darker, and lights are overexposed. This is definitely just a preference here, but I like a more neutral look, which I can then edit after the fact. If I want a bit of sharpness, I'd usually opt to enhance that in an editor, rather than having that in the raw file.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite on the left and the Emeet Pixy on the right (Image credit: Future) The Emeet Pixy on the left and the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite on the right (Image credit: Future)

The Pixy does, however, have elements that feel a tad more pronounced. Hairs in my admittedly unkempt beard look more distinct and less blurry than the Tiny 2 Lite, and there's a sense of depth with the two cameras that is noticeable in recordings. Both webcams record at a solid and stable quality, though I prefer the Lite 2.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I found colour correction a bit harder to do with the raw file from the Emeet than the Tiny 2 Lite, and even attempting to customise them in their respective software couldn't achieve parity between the two images.

The Pixy is very easy to set up. It comes with a firm, weighty stand that clips onto the top of your monitor, and you can thread the webcam on top via its bottom. This means you can technically pop it onto a tripod should you want, making it a viable choice as a webcam for the Nintendo Switch 2.

I do think it's a tad bulky, though. The Pixy sits above the stand (as you can unthread it should you choose to), which leaves it hanging awkwardly over the top. On the absolutely huge Asus ROG PG48UQ I use at work, it doesn't look too large. However, sitting on a 16-inch gaming laptop, it makes the screen wobble.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In meetings, the microphone quality in the Pixy is surprisingly solid. You could use it in a quick meeting and most wouldn't notice, which is about what you can reasonably hope for in a webcam mic.

Emeet Studio is a decent if fairly basic bit of software that allows you to customise where the Pixy looks, plus add effects, change the location of the gimbal, and swap between resolutions. The most confusing part about the software is figuring out which one is for the Pixy, as Emeet has a big selection of software available for all its webcams.

By holding your hand up, the Emeet Pixy changes from a static mode to a tracking one. This tracking mode is as responsive as it should be, though a tad niche. Thanks to being on a gimbal, you can effectively give a presentation with it pointing at you, and it will follow you as you walk around.

The software can also enable a whiteboard mode for showing off graphs, stats, drawings, etc, on screen. I found this to reliably track a whiteboard in practice, though I don't personally have a use for it. Still, someone might, and it's a nice extra for those looking for a more productivity-focused cam.

(Image credit: Future)

The marketing materials for the Emeet Pixy put an emphasis on AI script generation integration, and this comes in the form of chatbot access. In the Emeet app itself, you can click a little script generation tab that can query Gemini, Claude, Chat GPT, and Grok. Effectively, you give it prompts, and it will generate a script which you then read while presumably recording with the webcam.

It comes with six pre-generated prompts for scripts(but you can write your own) and spits out cam position information, shot scale, and narration. This information can only be fully gleaned by exporting it. This means, from start to finish, you need to click the generation box, generate your script, etc, export your data, then open up the Excel spreadsheet and read from it.

Buy if… ✅ It's your budget: For its exact price, it's the best webcam I've tried. It's also just a really cheap way of getting 4K right now.



✅ You need 4K: Even though this is a smart webcam, you are still paying a bit more for 4K resolution, so make sure you will actually use it.

Don't buy if… ❌ You have $20 more (or can wait for a sale): From my time using both webcams, I'd pick the more expensive Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, thanks to its warm, natural picture, and smaller frame.



❌ You won't use its smart features: If you don't care about it tracking you around the room with its gimbal, or don't fancy putting your hand up to make it follow your head, there are cheaper webcams doing similar things.

This is effectively just injecting a chatbot into the program, and is somehow less intuitive than just using Google to open up ChatGPT or a similar competitor. Even at that, I'd recommend just writing your own scripts.

Given that the scripts I got back from it weren't of the highest quality, it's not exactly intuitive, and the appeal of YouTube and similar video platforms is their authenticity, I couldn't honestly recommend this. The AI used in the tracking is good; the other AI part is not. Like the Tiny 2 Lite, it does occasionally grab the face of someone else in the PC Gamer office and follow them, but centring it back on me isn't really a problem.

One thing that did give me pause was the lack of any privacy filter. If you want the camera to look elsewhere while it's turned on, you physically have to flick it down. It may attempt to line itself back up again, assuming it fell accidentally, but holding it in place soon solves that problem. It also has blue light when on, so I soon learned to tune it out. You can also make the webcam automatically enter privacy mode after a certain time via the software if you're a tad paranoid.

For twenty dollars less than the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, the Emeet Pixy puts up a fight as the best high-end webcam out there. Ultimately, if it were my money on the line, though, I'd take the smaller frame and smoother image quality of the Tiny 2 for a bit more. I could just as easily hold out for a small sale, too.